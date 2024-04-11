5 B-Town Divas Nailing The Sleek Pulled-Back Hairstyle

Prateek Sur
Kiara Advani attended an event wearing a gorgeous crimson evening gown, which was nicely matched by her sleek hairdo.
The simplicity of the hairdo highlighted her beauty while allowing her dress to take center stage.
Kiara Advani demonstrates how a neat bun can elevate any look.
Alia Bhatt wore a pulled-back ponytail with a charming hair clip, along with a knee-length black dress.
This modest yet fashionable style emphasised Alia Bhatt’s lighthearted side while keeping a sense of professionalism.
The simplicity of the hairdo let Alia Bhatt’s innate beauty show through, creating a statement without overwhelming her entire appearance.
Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous with a sleek bun combined with a traditional black and white sari.
The simplicity of Deepika Padukone’s haircut let her inherent beauty show look even more gorgeous, while the winged eyeliner provided a bit of drama to her appearance.
It’s a classic and beautiful hairdo by Deepika Padukone that matches any traditional outfit well.
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s clean, tidy low ponytail embodied a highly beautiful style.
Nushrratt Bharuccha exhibited confidence and refinement while wearing a professional yet classic black spy-style dress with colored specks.
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s hairstyle is great for individuals who want a sleek and professional appearance with a touch of charm.
Rakul Preet showed off the adaptability of the sleek bun by matching it with a brilliant yellow lehenga.
Rakul Preet Singh’s tight high bun and striking chandbali earrings lent a traditional touch to her modern look, demonstrating that this hairdo is appropriate for both Indian and Western outfits.
This look of Rakul Preet Singh an excellent choice for individuals wishing to add a bit of glitz to their ethnic attire.