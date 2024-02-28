Anil Kapoor Reveals It Was Sonam Kapoor Who Insisted He Does 'The Night Manager'

Anil Kapoor said on Wednesday that it was Sonam Kapoor, his daughter and fashionista, who insisted that he took up the part in 'The Night Manager' that earned him all-round accolades not long ago.

Kapoor played the oily arms dealer, Shailendra 'Shelly' Rungta, in Sandeep Modi's Hindi adaptation of the BBC hit series based on John Le Carre's novel, 'The Night Manager'.