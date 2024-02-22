Sonam Kapoor is one of the most prominent actresses in Bollywood today. Not only is she known for having been a part of several acclaimed films but also for her strong bond with her father, Anil Kapoor, which was highlighted at a recent event where she shared insights into his habits and the secret behind his youthful appearance. Though 67 years of age, we can all agree that he looks much younger.
At the launch of Dr. Shiv K Sarin’s book ‘Own Your Body: A Doctor’s Life-Saving Tips’ in New Delhi, which Sonam attended with her husband, Anand Ahuja and father-in-law, Harish Ahuja, she described her father as an ‘extreme one’ who abstains from smoking and drinking, while also sharing insights into the lifestyles of her uncles, Boney and Sanjay Kapoor.
The ‘Neerja’ actress said, “My father is an extreme, he doesn’t drink, smoke or doesn’t do anything. Boney chachu (uncle) loves the good life, he loves to eat, occasionally he likes to drink, and Sanjay chachu is a moderate one, in between. But they all are good looking healthy men.” She also referenced her grandfather-film producer, Surinder Kapoor, noting that he also looked the same until his passing in 2011, “besides the white hair.”
However, apart from giving credit to Anil for keeping away from supposed ‘bad habits’ like smoking and drinking, she emphasized that her mother, Sunita – a health-conscious person, has been instrumental in keeping him in check since the very beginning. “Honestly, since I remember my mom started the first personal training gym in Mumbai. This was many many years ago… So it is my mother who has been very very healthy from the very beginning. Very health-conscious. My dad would love to indulge sometimes but my mother kind of controls him like a very good Indian wife.”
On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor made a comeback to the big screens with the 2023 film ‘Blind,’ which did not really do well. As for Anil Kapoor, he was last seen in the Siddharth Anand-directorial ‘Fighter.’