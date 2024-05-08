Art & Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor Pens A Romantic Note To Wish Her 'Love' Anand Ahuja On Wedding Anniversary; Drops Unseen Pics With Son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a big fat Punjabi wedding. Today marks their 6th wedding anniversary.

Instagram
Sonam Kapoor's wedding anniversary post for Anand Ahuja Photo: Instagram
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her Anand Ahuja have completed six years of marital bliss today, May 8. To mark the special occasion, Sonam penned a romantic note for her hubby and also dropped a string of pictures with each other. Some snaps also featured their son, Vayu. 

In most of the pictures, Sonam and Anand were seen sharing romantic moments and in a few ones, they were seen spending cute moments with their son. 

Wishing Anand on their 6th wedding anniversary, Sonam called him the ''love'' of her life and also wrote that getting married to him was the best decision of her life. “To the love of my life. My everything, Happy Anniversary. Your unconditional love and support is my anchor and safe place. Getting married to you was the best decision of my life. We live in heaven. I love you more than I can express. #everydayphenomenal (sic),'' Sonam captioned the post.

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here.

Celebs like Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia, and Bipasha Basu among others wished the couple on their wedding anniversary.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a big fat Punjabi wedding. It was graced by several stars from the industry. In 2022, Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child.

Recently, while talking about motherhood, the actress told IndiaToday.in, “One can never be prepared for motherhood. Whether you’re a stay-at-home mother or a working mother, everyone goes through mom guilt. Whether you’re doing a load of laundry or you’re cooking in the kitchen or you’re doing an interview with someone, there will always be guilt.”

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor's last outing was 'Blind', where she starred alongside Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak. She is yet to announce her next. Currently, she is busy spending quality time with her family.

