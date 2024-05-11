Fashion

Sonam Kapoor Sets Fashion Goals In Microbeads, Intricate Lacework Outfit, Matching Hair Bow

Sonam Kapoor, who is known to set fashion trends and win hearts with her style statement, on Saturday treated fans with new pictures flaunting her poised look.

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Taking to Instagram, Sonam, who has 35.1 million followers, shared a string of pictures wearing an off-white coat with hand-embroidered microbeads and intricate lacework, paired with a matching ankle length micro beaded applique skirt.

Sonam opted for glossy pink lips, pink eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and thick brows. She kept her hairstyle middle parted, and half tied them with an off-white matching satin bow clip, leaving the rest of the hair open.

The look was rounded off with silver and maroon earrings, and maroon block heels.

The post is captioned with a sun emoji.

A fan commented: "Fashion icon for a cause", and another said: "Sooo beautiful".

On the work front, she was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller movie 'Blind', directed by Shome Makhija.

