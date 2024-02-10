Just like every week, the Bollywood celebrities made sure to turn heads in the second week of February as well with their unmatched outfits and fashion choices. There was a resurgence of trends as well this week with celebs opting for silhouettes adorned with lace, chainmail, and bandhani. In fact, be it Janhvi Kapoor or her sister Sonam Kapoor, B-town stars made sure to amp up the Valentine Week with their bold yet charming picks. So, check out the most stunning outfits and the best dressed celebrities of this week.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is known to be a fashionista and her charm is like no other. For one of her outings, she wore a stunning red body-hugging gown ahead of Valentine's Day. The exquisite gown, designed by Rosario, is worth Rs 1.9 lakhs. The off-shoulder dress is beautifully made of red lace, and she opted for a minimal makeup look to go with her bold outfit.
Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor recently impressed everyone by wearing her mother's 35-year-old gharchola drape. The red gharchola saree, which originates from Gujarat, was wonderfully draped by Sonam in the patli pallu style. She adorned her hair with white gajra, making her look nothing less than a queen.
Advertisement
Disha Patani
Disha Patani left everyone impressed this week with her eye-catching red co-ord set. The outfit was made using chainmail fabric, and the combination of a halter neckline and a cowl neck, made Disha exude oomph. Also, her vibrant red skirt featured a stylish side slit, which was unique.
Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor carries both traditional and modern outfits with equal finesse. This week, for an event, the actress adorned a white anarkali kurta set that featured a deep scoop neckline. The kurta set was paired by her with a churidar and a dupatta with thread work embroidery.
Advertisement
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon gave another mini-dress look to her fans while promoting her film ‘TBMAUJ’. She wore a white mini dress that featured batwing sleeves with flowerette at its halter neckline. The dress by Magda Butrym is worth Rs 1,74,188.
Manushi Chillar
Manushi Chillar wore a cute ensemble while promoting her upcoming film ‘Operation Valentine’. She was seen in a flowy pink drape featuring delicate pearly droplets attached at the hem. She paired the saree with a champagne golden blouse piece featuring huge-sized golden metallic sequins.
Which look did you like the most?