Just like every week, the Bollywood celebrities made sure to turn heads in the second week of February as well with their unmatched outfits and fashion choices. There was a resurgence of trends as well this week with celebs opting for silhouettes adorned with lace, chainmail, and bandhani. In fact, be it Janhvi Kapoor or her sister Sonam Kapoor, B-town stars made sure to amp up the Valentine Week with their bold yet charming picks. So, check out the most stunning outfits and the best dressed celebrities of this week.