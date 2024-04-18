Art & Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor Serves Fashion Goals In New Insta Post: 'One Outfit At A Time'

Known for serving iconic fashion looks, actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor on Thursday dropped a series of pictures from a new photoshoot, leaving fans in awe of her outfits.

Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Photo: Instagram
Sonam, who enjoys 35.2 million followers on Instagram, shared photographs from her recent photoshoot.

In one picture, Sonam is wearing a golden coloured outfit with a multi-coloured long cape. The second snap shows her wearing a body hugging black gown with long sleeves.

The 'Delhi-6' actress is sporting a bright blue outfit in the third picture. The last snap shows her wearing a black long satin coat and matching stockings.

The post is captioned as: "Brightening up the world, one outfit at a time."

One user wrote: "Fashion icon for a cause", another said: "Slayyyyy."

A fan said: "fabulous."

On the work front, she was last seen in 2023 crime thriller movie 'Blind', directed by Shome Makhija.

