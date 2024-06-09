Art & Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor Gets First Edition Of Rabindranath Tagore's ‘Gitanjali' From Hubby As Birthday Gift

On her 39th birthday on Sunday, actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor received a thoughtful gift from her husband, Anand Ahuja, who gave her the first edition of "Gitanjali", a collection of poetry by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, published in India in 1910.

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On her 39th birthday on Sunday, actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor received a thoughtful gift from her husband, Anand Ahuja, who gave her the first edition of "Gitanjali", a collection of poetry by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, published in India in 1910.

Sonam took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the iconic book and posted a heartfelt thank you note for her husband. "Birthday present from my amazing husband... First edition of 'Gitanjali' by Tagore, translated into English.

Sonam Kapoor on Instagram Stories
Sonam Kapoor on Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Thank you @anandahuja. I don’t know what I did to deserve you," Sonam wrote. Sonam married her longtime beau Anand in 2018 after dating for nine years. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu, in 2022.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Sonam in the film 'Veere Di Wedding', also took to her Instagram stories and shared a monochrome picture of them posing and smiling at the camera. “Happy birthday, darling Sonam. Love you and wish you all the happiness,” Kareena wrote.

Kareen Kapoor on Instagram Stories
Kareen Kapoor on Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The movie, 'Veere Di Wedding', released in 2018, starring Kareena and Sonam along with Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Sumeet Vyas, Vishwas Kini, and Neena Gupta. The film tells the story of four friends, all young women, who are dealing with various issues in their familial and romantic relationships.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Kicks Off; 3.0 Cabinet To Be Announced Soon
  2. Maharashtra: Six Held For Abetting Woman's Suicide In Latur
  3. NEET UG Result Controversy: Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Over 'Irregularities' in NEET Result Ahead Of Oath Taking
  4. The Fall Of Naveen Patnaik: 6 Reasons Behind BJP's Resounding Victory In Odisha
  5. Monsoon Reaches Mumbai 2 Days Early
Entertainment News
  1. Penn Badgley Exclaims ‘I Am In A Music Video’ As He Thanks Ariana Grande For ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Role
  2. Inside Pics: Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry And Others Have A Blast At Tania Shroff's Birthday Party
  3. ‘Blackout’: 5 Reasons Why Vikrant Massey’s Comedy Thriller Should Be On Your Watch List
  4. Meghan Trainor Reveals Horrifying Incident About The Time She Felt She Had A Miscarriage – Watch Video
  5. CMA Fest 2024: Country Music Lovers Flock To Nashville For The Grandest Music Concerts – View Pics
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Pulling Out Of IPL Was 'Best Thing' For WC Preps, Says Adam Zampa
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Humble Uganda By 144 Runs In Guyana - In Pics
  4. India's Sanjivani Jadhav Bags Gold In 10,000m Event In Portland Track Festival
  5. Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: David Miller Guides Proteas To Tricky Win - In Pics
World News
  1. Seoul To Restart Anti-Pyongyang Loudspeaker Broadcasts In Retaliation Against Trash Balloons
  2. Pak Confirms 5th Polio Case Of Year 17 Days After Victim's Death
  3. Polls Open In 20 EU Countries As Voting For The European Parliament Enters Its Final Day
  4. Fed Up With Tipping? Here Are 5 Situations Where You Can Skip It
  5. Bulgarians Cast Ballots For A New Parliament And In European Union Elections
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Kicks Off; 3.0 Cabinet To Be Announced Soon
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  3. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  4. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  5. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  6. JEE Advanced Result 2024 Out | Check Here For Result, Cut-Off & Toppers' List
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  8. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Five-Star Hosein Guides Windies To Humongous 144-Run Win