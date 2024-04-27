Sonam Kapoor Reveals She Was 'Traumatised' After She Again 32 Kg Weight During Pregnancy

Actress Sonam Kapoor recently made an appearance on episode 5 of Fashionably Pernia's The Style Icon podcast. During their conversation, the actress yet again opened up about her post-pregnancy weight loss journey, and revealed the changes she had to make after having a baby in terms of her fashion.
For those caught unaware, Sonam married businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018, and the couple welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022.
Speaking about the weight gain post-childbirth, Sonam said, “I gained 32 kilos. Honestly, initially, I was traumatised. You are so obsessed with your baby, you are really not thinking about working out, eating right. It took me a year and a half. I took it really slow, you have to be slow because you have to adjust to the new you.”
Sonam admitted that post pregnancy, everything in a woman's life changes, including your relationship with yourself and your husband. Sonam said, “Everything in your life changes. Your relationship with yourself changes, with your husband, it changes, everything changes. You are never going to feel the same about your body. I have always accepted myself for who I am, and I was like, I need to accept this version of myself.”
Earlier this year, the actor had posted a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot and talked about her self care journey. In the caption, she wrote, "It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been."
Work wise, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 film, ‘Blind’, which was released on Jio Cinema. It was directed by Shome Makhija, and also featured Purab Kohli.