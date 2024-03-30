Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of those celebrities who always share moments from their life on social media for their fans. Recently the couple took to their Instagram to share an adorable glimpse from their son, Vayu’s life. Anand Ahuja’s parents are in town, and they spend quality time with their grandson. The couple shared multiple pictures from this meeting on social media.
Taking her Instagram, Sonam Kapoor shared a series of pictures that showed Vayu taking a stroll with grandma Priya Ahuja, grandpa Harish Ahuja, and father Anand Ahuja. The kid was seen dressed in adorable outfits as he strolled in the city. Sharing the pictures, the ‘Aisha’ actor wrote, “Baba & Dadi come to town to run run run run w baby Vayu.”
Take a look at the pictures here.
The post has fetched over 67K likes. People spammed the comment section with comments on how adorable Vayu looked and how much he had grown. One fan said, “Big boy!!! Cutie fella” A second fan wrote, “Cutest Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.” A third fan commented, “He’s so big now.” Priya Ahuja also commented on the post. She said, “Awwww!! Ana soooo Cute. Miss you all so much, especially Vayu. Miss playing with him, miss seeing him laugh at all the funny things I do with him. Love you all so much.”
Sonam Kapoor was last seen in ‘Blind.’ This Shome Makhija directorial saw the actor returning to the screen after a maternity break. She shared the screen with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018. The couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.