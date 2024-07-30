Actress Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja turned a year older today, July 30. To mark the special occasion, Sonam penned a heartfelt birthday note for Anand. She also shared a string of adorable pics of both. A few pics also featured their son Vayu with his dad.
Sonam started her post, ''Happy Birthday to my incredible husband, Anand'' and added, ''You are my rock, my confidant, and my greatest cheerleader. Every day with you is a beautiful adventure filled with love, laughter, and endless joy. Your unwavering support and boundless love make my world a better place (sic)''.
Sonam also praised Anand for being a great father to Vayu. She wrote, ''Witnessing you as a father to our precious Vayu has been the most profound joy. Your patience, kindness, and boundless energy are awe-inspiring. Vayu and I are so lucky to have you as our guiding light. The way you care for him, teach him, and shower him with love is nothing short of magical (sic)''.
Towards the end of her birthday post, Sonam wrote, ''I hope you embrace every moment and continue to write your own story with the same passion and love you always have. Here’s to celebrating you today and always, my love. May this year be filled with even more success, happiness, and all the things that your heart desires. I am so grateful to share this journey with you (sic)''.
''To many more amazing memories together!,'' wrote the actress as he concluded her post.
Have a look at Sonam Kapoor's birthday post for Anand Ahuja.
Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a big fat Punjabi wedding. It was graced by several stars from the industry. In 2022, Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child.
Wishing Anand Ahuja a very Happy Birthday!