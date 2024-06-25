Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor And More: Bollywood Shines Bright At Paris Haute Couture Week 2024

Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 has once again dazzled with a constellation of celebrities gracing the front rows, showcasing their impeccable style alongside the latest couture creations. Among the luminaries who stole the spotlight were Bollywood's own Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Radhika Apte, each bringing their unique flair to the prestigious event.
Preity Zinta Shines In Rahul Mishra's Aura
Preity Zinta made a stunning appearance at Rahul Mishra's haute couture show, bedecked in an elegant ivory strapless dress from Mishra's Spring 2024 collection. The dress boasted a plunging neckline, a structured bodice with silver and ivory sequin embellishments, floral applique work on the skirt, and a floor-length asymmetric hem, accentuating her figure with every step.
Keeping her accessories minimal yet impactful, Preity opted for dainty ear studs, a silver bracelet watch, and embellished peep-toe pumps. Her makeup highlighted her features with shimmering pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and mauve lips, complementing her side-parted loose tresses.
This appearance marks another milestone for Preity, who has graced international events with her impeccable fashion choices, including a memorable presence at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.
Sonam Kapoor's Corpcore Chic
Sonam Kapoor, renowned for her fashion-forward sensibilities, brought her A-game to Dior's Haute Couture Fall/Winter Show. She exuded sophistication in a powder blue shirt paired with a black tie featuring contrasting white polka prints, layered under a stylish black leather jacket with brown furry collars.
Her ensemble was completed with a grey wool skirt adorned with a ruffled hem, enhancing her boss babe avatar. Round glasses and minimal glam added the perfect finishing touches to her ensemble, showcasing her effortless style prowess.
Sonam's previous appearances at events like Cannes have consistently set high standards, including a striking white pantsuit ensemble from Ellery, adorned with charming ruffled sleeves and golden drop earrings.
Janhvi Kapoor's Paris Fashion Week Debut
Janhvi Kapoor made her Paris Fashion Week debut dramatically, walking for Rahul Mishra in a black mermaid skirt featuring gilled textures and dark holographic tones from Mishra's new collection, Aura.
She paired the skirt with a striking strapless black sequinned blouse, standing out amidst the predominantly black and grey palette of the collection. Janhvi's glamorous hair and makeup accentuated her features, highlighting her role as a muse for Mishra's dark mysticism-inspired creations.
Radhika Apte Mesmerises In Vaishali S Couture
Radhika Apte captivated audiences as she walked the ramp for Vaishali S at Paris Haute Couture Week, adorned in two stunning pieces from the designer's Fall/Winter Couture collection.
Her maroon gown featured structured detailing, a sheer pattern, and an elaborate neckline cascading towards the hemline, creating a mesmerising effect. Matching heels, dangling earrings, and a braided bun hairstyle completed her ethereal look, solidifying her place as a muse for the couture world.