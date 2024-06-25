Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor And More: Bollywood Shines Bright At Paris Haute Couture Week 2024

Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 has once again dazzled with a constellation of celebrities gracing the front rows, showcasing their impeccable style alongside the latest couture creations. Among the luminaries who stole the spotlight were Bollywood's own Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Radhika Apte, each bringing their unique flair to the prestigious event.