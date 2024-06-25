Fashion

Janhvi Kapoor Walks For Rahul Mishra In Paris; ‘There Was Meditative Zen-Like Vibration In The Room’

Actress Janhvi Kapoor became the muse for ace couturier Rahul Mishra in Paris for Haute Couture Week and said that there was a "meditative zen-like vibration in the room".

Janhvi Kapoor for Rahul Mishra
Janhvi Kapoor for Rahul Mishra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Janhvi Kapoor became the muse for ace couturier Rahul Mishra in Paris for Haute Couture Week and said that there was a "meditative zen-like vibration in the room".

Making her international runway debut in a scintillating mermaid-style garment from Mishra’s Couture Fall 2024 collection named Aura, Janhvi shared a motley of pictures from her walk on Instagram. Captioning the images, Janhvi wrote: “A first thank you @rahulmishra_7 for having me as a part of your spectacular show that encapsulated energies and auras so beautifully."

"There was a meditative zen-like vibration in the room that felt like such a change of pace compared to the exciting but hectic madness at Paris Couture Week that was contagious right till the door of your show." The silhouette featured a mermaid-style holographic skirt with a glittery embroidered skirt paired with a dramatic train and a heavily embellished black bustier. She completed her look with soft, cascading waves and dewy make-up.

The actress added: “The slow soulful music, the patiently gliding models in your intricate garments, and most importantly, you and your family and team's sincerity, simplicity, unadulterated creativity, and passion made this a perfect first.” In 2020, Mishra became the first Indian designer to showcase at the Haute Couture Week in Paris. In 2014, he was honoured with the prestigious International Woolmark Prize at Milan Fashion Week, becoming the first Indian designer to win the award.

The award-winning couturier’s label design philosophy is based on the three E’s: Environment, Employment, and Empowerment. Talking about Janhvi's recent projects, she was last seen in the film 'Mr &amp; Mrs Mahi' starring Rajkummar Rao. On Monday, the makers announced that her upcoming film 'Ulajh', which was earlier slated to hit the screen on July 5, will now release on August 2. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film revolves around the life of a young Indian Foreign Service officer and also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Modi May Visit Russia Soon; Owaisi Says 'Jai Palestine' In LS Oath
  2. Day In Pics: June 25, 2024
  3. AIMIM MP Owaisi Concludes Lok Sabha Oath With 'Jai Palestine' | WATCH
  4. Karnataka: Nandini Milk's Price Hiked By Rs 2; 50ML More Milk In 500 ML And 1 Litre Packets | Details Inside
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Bombay HC Orders To Release Teen Driver From Observation Home
Entertainment News
  1. Ranvir Shorey On Doing 'Godhra': It Was More Like A Statement Against The Gatekeepers Of Morality
  2. Kapil Sharma Reveals It Took Him Six Months To Get Aamir Khan On 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'
  3. 'Accident Or Conspiracy: Godhra' Trailer Review: Ranvir Shorey Is A Lawyer Trying To Expose The Truth Behind The Train Burning Case
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Kritika Malik Reveals Payal Malik Had Tried To Break Her Marriage With Armaan Malik
  5. Watch: Ben Affleck Gets Angry On Paparazzi As They Photograph Him Leaving JLo’s House. Here's Why
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  2. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan Acknowledges Brian Lara's Role in Semi-Final Achievement
  3. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Afghanistan's Run To SFs Will Inspire Youth Back Home', Says Rashid Khan
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner's International Career Ends With Afghanistan's Progress To Semi-Final
  5. Netherlands Vs Austria, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Indonesia: Woman Tumbles Off Treadmill At Gym, Falls Out Of Window, Dies | Caught On Cam
  2. California Hiker Rescued After 10 Days, Survived On Berries And Boot Water
  3. Ivory Coast: Flood, Landslides Kill At Least 24 After Days Of Heavy Rains
  4. Elon Musk Welcomes Third Baby With Neuralink Director Shivon Zilis, 12th Child Overall
  5. Sunita Williams 'Stranded' In Space? Delay In Return To Earth Brings Back Memories Of Kalpana Chawla
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Modi May Visit Russia Soon; Owaisi Says 'Jai Palestine' In LS Oath