Sunny Leone Proves Why She Is The OG Fashion Icon

Prateek Sur

White Floral Gown

Sunny Leone looks stunning in her white gown with flower embellishment at the bottom. Her gown is embellished with beautiful diamond accents that really steal the show.

Sunny Leone Instagram

White Floral Gown

Sunny Leone teams her dress with heart-shaped earrings that wonderfully compliment her overall style.

Sunny Leone Instagram

Black Ensemble

Sunny Leone appears like a truly sophisticated beauty in this body-hugging gown.

Sunny Leone Instagram

Black Ensemble

Sunny Leone stuns us all with a detailed and beaded neckline that makes her looking nothing short of spectacular.

Sunny Leone Instagram

Royal Blue

Sunny Leone dons a stunning gown with one-sided frailty in royal blue.

Sunny Leone Instagram

Royal Blue

Sunny Leone adds a boss-lady touch by wearing it with a similar trench coat, which completes the overall outfit.

Sunny Leone Instagram

Red Shimmery Dress

Sunny Leone looks gorgeous in her red shimmering dress, which features a lovely back and a dramatic neckline.

Sunny Leone Instagram

Red Shimmery Dress

Sunny Leone styles her hair in a neat bun and accessorises with gold-plated earrings.   

Sunny Leone Instagram

Metallic Green Gown

Sunny Leone knows how to look stunning in any clothing, and she has done it in this metallic green gown.

Sunny Leone Instagram

Metallic Green Gown

The delicate diamond accents on Sunny Leone’s shoulder and waist highlight the gown’s look even further.

Sunny Leone Instagram

Maroon Off-Shoulder Dress

Sunny Leone looks stunning in her off-the-shoulder velvet maroon gown.

Sunny Leone Instagram

Maroon Off-Shoulder Dress

Sunny Leone’s gown complements her contours well and makes her beauty stand out from the clutter.

Sunny Leone Instagram

How To Style An Indigenous Saree? Taapsee Pannu Gives Some Unique Looks

Read More