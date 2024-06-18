How To Style An Indigenous Saree? Taapsee Pannu Gives Some Unique Styles

Prateek Sur

Yellow Fever

Taapsee Pannu oozes sensual charm as she effortlessly wears a damp yellow sari.

Yellow Fever

The simplicity of the saree, along with Taapsee Pannu’s assured attitude, gives this image a brilliant example of her easy elegance and grace.

Red Saree

Taapsee Pannu looked stunning in her red saree and sleeveless top. What really drew us in was how nicely she wore a simple saree with a matching sleeveless top.

Red Saree

Taapsee Pannu also embraced her natural beauty, wearing no makeup and allowing her clothes show through. Her free-flowing hair in the breeze added to the tranquil atmosphere of the photographs.

Getting Rosy

Taapsee Pannu wore a hand-painted floral saree to the ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ Netflix announcement.

Getting Rosy

Taapsee Pannu’s white saree had crimson borders and hand-painted floral motifs. She combined the drape with a red sleeveless blouse and looked fab.

Vision In White

If you need proof that a basic white saree can look stunning, look no further than Taapsee Pannu’s this outfit.

Vision In White

Taapsee Pannu wore hers with a silver blouse, a waist chain, flowers, and a breeze in her hair. Stunning, isn’t she?

Going Green

Taapsee Pannu once again astonished the internet when she tweeted a photo of herself dressed in a dark green saree.

Going Green

From her drapes line, along with a blue sleeveless top, to the minimalistic make up, Taapsee Pannu tried to give a new feel to this traditionally quirky look.

Pretty Purple

Taapsee Pannu, who makes people drool with her spectacular photos, wears a purple saree with style.

Pretty Purple

As captivating as the overall photo is, doesn’t that belly chain look amazing on Taapsee Pannu?

