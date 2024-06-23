Fashion

Confirmed: Sonakshi Sinha Will Be A Bride In White; All Set For Registration Of Marriage

The paparazzi milling outside the Sinha residence in Bandra got a sneak peek at Sonakshi's wedding dress.

Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The paparazzi milling outside the Sinha residence in Bandra got a sneak peek at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding dress.

Setting at rest speculation over what colour Sonakshi would settle for, the glimpses available in pictures seem to suggest that her bridal dress will be an all-white affair with a shade of ivory. The pictures show the couple's attendants loading Sonakshi's wedding dress into a car with Zaheer Iqbal's sherwani, which was also in white. Earlier, IANS had reported that the theme of the celebrations will be white and ivory.

There is also a video of Zaheer leaving from his house for the wedding in his car. He sports a grey and black checkered shirt and a parrot green-hued cap. The 35-year-old actor is seen smiling for the paparazzi and showing a thumbs up sign. Another video shows an uber cool Sonakshi leaving her house wearing a Schiffli white shirt and flared light blue denims. She kept her hair open and carried a short black handbag, water bottle, and mobile -- looking more like a young woman headed for work than for her wedding.

There are also visuals of Sonakshi's mother, Poonam Sinha, wearing a white suit, stepping out of her car for the civil wedding. Sonakshi and Zaheer, the man she lovingly describes as her 'personal psycho', have been dating for the past seven years. Salman Khan, a friend of Zaheer's family who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in the action-comedy 'Dabbang' (2010), played Cupid. Zaheer, too, made his debut with 'Notebook', a Salman Khan film where he was cast opposite another newbie, Pranutan Bahl, the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, and granddaughter of Nutan. It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017.

Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, who has well-established jewellery and real estate businesses, is a childhood friend of Salman Khan. Sonakshi, now better-known for playing Faridan Bai, the main antagonist in 'Heeramandi', and Zaheer have starred together in the critically panned 2022 film 'Double XL', where he plays a London-based TV line producer, Zorawar Rahmani. The 'Heeramandi' star's next film is the horror comedy 'Kakuda', which also features Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  2. Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court To Challenge Delhi High Court Stay On Bail Order
  3. Sundar Singh Bhandari Helped Many Politicians, That Era Of Loyalty Different: Vasundhara Raje
  4. Man Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Their 8-Year-Old Son In MP
  5. Day In Pics: June 23, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Tara Sutaria Recalls How It Was 'Quite Tough To Navigate' Her First Hindi Song 'Shaamat'
  2. Confirmed: Sonakshi Sinha Will Be A Bride In White; All Set For Registration Of Marriage
  3. Yo Yo Honey Singh Lands For 'Best Friend' Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding; 'Bina Daaru Piye Nachunga Mai Aaj'
  4. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Sonakshi-Zaheer Pre-Wedding Festivities, Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump Pics And More
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth Ties The Knot With Fiancee Jasmine; Check Out Wedding Pics
Sports News
  1. West Indies vs South Africa Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Unfolds; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  3. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024 Super 8: When, Where To Watch Group 1 Match
  4. Italy Vs Croatia, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 37,000 As Qatar, Egypt, US Work To 'Bridge The Gap' Between Israel-Hamas For Truce
  2. Coffee Recall Issued Over Botulism Concerns – What You Need To Know
  3. Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia After Bombing Of Kharkiv Leaves 3 Dead And Dozens Injured
  4. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Report 'New Fires Every 10 Minutes' As Strong Winds Ignite Forest Fires
  5. ‘Human Shielding In Action': Israeli Army Straps Wounded Palestinian To Jeep | Video
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Unfolds; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  6. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS