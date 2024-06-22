Fashion

India Couture Week 2024 To Take Place From July 24-31

The India Couture Week will be returning with its 17th edition scheduled to be held here from July 24 to 31, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced on Saturday.

Instagram
Look From India Couture Week 2023 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The upcoming edition will see India's foremost designers come together to unveil their exclusive collections over the course of eight days, a press release said.

The lineup of 14 Indian couturiers for the 2024 edition include Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Amit Aggarwal, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, Jayanti Reddy, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rimzim Dadu, Roseroom, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, and Tarun Tahiliani.

"This event is a testament to the rich heritage and extraordinary craftsmanship of Indian fashion. Through this edition of Couture Week, we aim to not only celebrate the visionary artistry of our designers but also spotlight the timeless beauty and cultural significance of handcrafted couture.

"We look forward to showcasing collections that will inspire and set new trends in the fashion industry," said Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI.

The fashion event, set to take place at the Taj Palace hotel, is presented by Hyundai India in association with Reliance Brands.

Tarun Garg, COO at Hyundai Motor India Limited, said the company is thrilled to continue its association with the Indian Couture Week for the second year in a row.

"Aligned with our parent company, Hyundai Motor Company’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, we aim to create newer and unique experiences for our customers in India. This partnership with ICW is a testament to our commitment of supporting artisans and the diverse cultural heritage of India.

"With ICW, we aim to integrate the essence of creativity and fashion and demonstrate the amalgamation of Hyundai’s magnificent product design and outstanding engineering. We are excited to witness the collection of extraordinary designers at the show," he added.

Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Ltd, said the fashion gala is a celebration of the rich tradition and modern evolution of Indian couture.

"We believe in fostering the talents of our esteemed designers and providing them with a platform to showcase their impeccable craftsmanship. This year's event promises to be a spectacular display of creativity and tradition,” he said.

