Art & Entertainment

Preity Zinta Wants 'More Understated, Well-Structured Clothes' To Make A Comeback

Actress Preity Zinta has talked about the fashion statement that should make a comeback and said that she would want more “understated and well-structured clothes with less drama.”

Instagram
Preity Zinta Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Preity Zinta has talked about the fashion statement that should make a comeback and said that she would want more “understated and well-structured clothes with less drama.”

Preity, who presented Santosh Sivan with the prestigious Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, shared her insights during a chat with Vogue India.

The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday morning and shared a video from the chat, in which she was asked about a fashion statement that should make a comeback.

“Fashion goes around in circles anyway, so what I would like to bring back is more understated, well-structured clothes, less drama,” she replied.

Talking about her hair care routine to maintain her beautiful hair, Preity said: “Going back to grandmother basics of simple things like oiling your hair.”

For Preity, not eating and starving is a fitness dealbreaker.

“This whole thing about don’t eat (and) starve yourself it's not fitness. Portion control is very important. There is nothing more anti-ageing, nothing more healthier than working out, and sleep is important,” she said.

When asked about a lesson she has learned about motherhood, the actress replied: “It’s not all about me. It’s all about them now, and I think unconditional love.”

The actress wore a subtle pink saree to present the award to Sivan.

Decoding her look, she said: “It’s a designer I have never worn before. It’s a beautiful saree. She’s called Seema Gujral. My beauty looks are mostly the same. They’re simple, understated, with a little sparkle.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Punjab Police, BSF Bust Drugs Smuggling Module With Arrest Of Seven People, Recovers 5 kg Heroin
  2. Man, Sole Breadwinner Of His Family, Loses Both Legs After Falling Off Local Train Near Mumbai
  3. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Severe Cyclonic Storm To Make Landfall At Midnight; Officials Say 'We Are Ready'
  4. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 27 Dead; CM Patel Takes Stock, Gujarat HC To Hear Matter Tomorrow | Updates
  5. Karnataka: 6 Including Child Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Hassan
Entertainment News
  1. Fahmaan Khan: Don’t Think TV Is Not Practical, We Just Dramatise Everything We Show
  2. Karan Wahi Looks Back At ‘Remix’: The First Is Always Special
  3. Firoz Khan Death: Aasif Sheikh Recalls His Last Phone Call, Saumya Tandon, Binaiferr Kohli Mourn Late Actor's Loss
  4. When Payal Kapadia Led 131-Day FTII Student Protest Against Yudhishtir Of 'Mahabharat'
  5. Huma Qureshi Advises Brands That Spend Money Sending People To Cannes To Back Small Films Instead
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi In Malaysia Masters Final To Start Shortly
  2. Geneva Open: Casper Ruud Beats Tomas Machac, Claims Title - In Pics
  3. Hardik Pandya Divorce: MI Skipper Absent From Indian Cricket Team's Trip To USA
  4. Walker Akshdeep Singh's Road To Paris 2024: Finishes Third In 20Km Race In Slovakia Meet
  5. French Open 2024: The Era Of Tennis Legends' Farewells - It's Not Just Rafael Nadal
World News
  1. Amid Truce Talks Reports, Hamas Official Says 'No Need For New Negotiations' With Israel
  2. Meet The 'Salmiak' Cat: New Cat Breed With Tuxedo Charm And Salt & Pepper Fur, Inspired By Finland's Salty Licorice
  3. These Are The Most Queer Friendly Cities In The World!
  4. Bryant Park Is Coming Back With Its Summer Movie Screenings; Here’s The Complete Line Up For 2024
  5. Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Warns Of 'Surprise' Attacks Against Israel
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest