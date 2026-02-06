Manchester United Vs Tottenham Preview, EPL: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Including his first spell in 2021, United have won four of their five Premier League games with Carrick in charge (D1) after leaving it late to beat Fulham 3-2 last time out

Stats Perform
Michael Carrick
Manchester United boss Michael Carrick
  • Michael Carrick is unbeaten ever since taking the MUFC hot seat

  • Red Devils have beaten Arsenal and Man City so far under his reign

  • Spurs drew against Man City after being 0-2 down at HT

Michael Carrick insisted that his feet remain firmly planted on the ground despite making a fine start to life in the Manchester United dugout. 

Including his first spell in 2021, United have won four of their five Premier League games with Carrick in charge (D1) after leaving it late to beat Fulham 3-2 last time out. 

Indeed, he's only the third manager to win four or more of his first five league matches in charge of the club, after Matt Busby in 1946 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019 (both five).

And this weekend sees him welcome former club Tottenham to Old Trafford, offering the Red Devils the chance to pull further clear of their top-four rivals. 

Carrick made 75 appearances in all competitions for Spurs before moving to United in 2006, and he is expecting a tough test against his former employers. 

"They certainly bring a challenge. The way they finished the game the other day [against Manchester City], they've had players injured, ins and outs and a lot of changes to the team, which makes things more challenging and difficult from their perspective," Carrick said. 

"They're getting players back, they have really good attackers that look to stretch the back-line and play forward and attack the box a lot.

"A slightly different game to what we've played in recent weeks in some ways, but we're looking forward to it, and we're in a good place. The boys have worked well this week.

"Feet on the ground, let's not get carried away with what's going on. It's about what's next – big challenge ahead – but we're looking forward to it."

And while Tottenham's league position may suggest a comfortable outing for United, their second-half display against City will have certainly given the team confidence. 

After falling behind to goals from Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo, as well as losing captain Cristian Romero to injury, Thomas Frank's team roared back after the break. 

Dominic Solanke scored twice, including a stunning scorpion-kick equaliser, to seal a share of the spoils, though their winless stretch in the league continued. 

Another positive from that defeat was the return of Radu Dragusin, who started his first game for Spurs since sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury last year.

"Yeah, a new chapter has begun for me. Like I say, I learned a lot from last year – and I'd really like to thank everyone who supported me in the last year," Dragusin said.

"I'm really grateful for all the messages and support I received during this time. Now, I want to progress, learn even more and achieve amazing things with this team.

"That's the next chapter, exactly. I mean, obviously, always, when you go away from home, it's going to be even more difficult, so we are expecting a difficult game.

"But we are confident, and once we are focused and believe anything can happen."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has more assists than any other Premier League player this season, with his 12 also his joint-best tally in a single campaign (level with 2020-21).

The last Manchester United player to provide more was Antonio Valencia in 2011-12 (13).

info_icon

Tottenham – Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke – who scored twice against Man City last time out – has scored five goals in his last five appearances against the Red Devils in all competitions.

He is averaging a goal every 88 minutes in all competitions this season, the best rate of any Spurs player, and he will be key for Frank's side this weekend. 

MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER UNITED WIN

Despite being favoured by the Opta supercomputer, United are winless in their last six league games against Spurs (D3 L3), their joint-longest ever run without a win against them (also 6 between 1914 and 1921).

The Red Devils are, however, unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games (W4 D3) and have won all three since Carrick returned as manager. They last won four in a row in February 2024 under Erik ten Hag, while they last had a longer run without defeat in February 2022 (eight under Ralf Rangnick).

And having the ball has not been key. United are unbeaten in all nine of their league games this season when they have less possession than their opponents (W7 D2), winning all seven when having less than 45%. They have won just four of their 15 league games when having over 50% of the ball (D6 L5).

Spurs, meanwhile, won this exact fixture 3-0 last season. Only once have they won consecutive away games against United in the Premier League, doing so in January 2014.

They are also unbeaten in their last eight meetings with United in all competitions (W5 D3). It is their longest ever run without defeat against them, while in the 21st century, only Chelsea have gone longer against the Red Devils (12 between 2012 and 2017).

However, Frank's side are winless in their last six Premier League games (D4 L2), their longest run since their last seven in 2024-25. However, five of Spurs' seven league wins this season have come away from home.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Manchester United – 50%

Draw – 25.3%

Tottenham – 24.8%

Published At:
