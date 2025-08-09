Akshay Kumar To Kangana Ranaut: A Peek Into Celebs' Raksha Bandhan Celebrations

Raksha Bandhan 2025: From Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, to Ananya Panday and Sanjay Dutt, several actors have taken to social media to share adorable pictures and notes for their beloved siblings.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Raksha Bandhan 2025: How celebs celebrated
Celebs celebrate Raksha Bandhan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

  • This year Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on August 9

  • Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday and others celebrated Raksha Bandhan

  • Celebs shared pics and wrote adorable notes for their siblings

The entire country is celebrating Raksha Bandhan, the festival which is dedicated to honour the bond of love and care between siblings. Social media is flooded with pics and videos of people celebrating the occasion with fervour. Our Bollywood celebs also showered love and care for their siblings by extending heartwarming Raksha Bandhan wishes, and also shared pictures and videos on their respective social media handles.

From Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, to Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt, several actors shared adorable pictures and notes for their beloved siblings.

Here's how Bollywood stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan

Akshay shared a picture with his sister Alka Hiranandani. In the picture, Alka and Akshay are seen performing the Raksha Bandhan ritual. The actor can be seen sitting in front of his sister with his eyes closed as she performs puja. Alka was seen in a yellow suit and a dupatta over her head and Akshay wore a blue shirt and a black beanie. "Aankhein band hai, toh maa dikh rahi hai. Aur aankhein khol kar teri smile. Love you Alka. Happy Rakhi. 🧡(sic)," wrote the actor alongside the adorable pic.

Arjun Kapoor shared a collage of pics featuring himself, his sister Anshula, half sisters Janhvi and Khushi and his cousins, including Sonam and Shanaya Kapoor. "With six sisters, it means six times the drama, the chaos, the fights, and the banter, but also immeasurable love," he captioned the post with a red heart emoji and added, "Happy Raksha Bandhan."

Celebs extend birthday wishes to Mahesh Babu - Instagram, X
Mahesh Babu Turns 50: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Extend Wishes To The Star

BY Garima Das

Sanjay Dutt posted a picture with his sisters Priya and Namrata, and called them his "biggest blessing" in life. "Thank you for filling my life with love and strength. Happy Raksha Bandhan," he added.

Ananya Panday shared a collage of four pics with her cousin Ahaan Panday, to wish him on Raksha Bandhan. Ahaan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Saiyaara.

Ananya Pandays Raksha Bandhan post for Ahaan Panday
Ananya Panday's Raksha Bandhan post for Ahaan Panday Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram Stories to share pics from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brother and sister-in-law.

Kangana Ranauts Raksha Bandhan post
Kangana Ranaut's Raksha Bandhan post Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sara Ali Khan also re-shared a post of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Both wished each other with heartmelting posts.

Bollywood celebs react to Ahmedabad plane crash - null
Air India Plane Crashes In Ahmedabad: Bollywood Celebs 'Heartbroken’ By The Unfortunate Incident; Express Concern

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared cute pics of the rakhis Taimur and Jeh tied to each other. Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar and others also extended wishes for their siblings.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son