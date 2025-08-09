This year Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on August 9
Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday and others celebrated Raksha Bandhan
Celebs shared pics and wrote adorable notes for their siblings
The entire country is celebrating Raksha Bandhan, the festival which is dedicated to honour the bond of love and care between siblings. Social media is flooded with pics and videos of people celebrating the occasion with fervour. Our Bollywood celebs also showered love and care for their siblings by extending heartwarming Raksha Bandhan wishes, and also shared pictures and videos on their respective social media handles.
From Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, to Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt, several actors shared adorable pictures and notes for their beloved siblings.
Here's how Bollywood stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan
Akshay shared a picture with his sister Alka Hiranandani. In the picture, Alka and Akshay are seen performing the Raksha Bandhan ritual. The actor can be seen sitting in front of his sister with his eyes closed as she performs puja. Alka was seen in a yellow suit and a dupatta over her head and Akshay wore a blue shirt and a black beanie. "Aankhein band hai, toh maa dikh rahi hai. Aur aankhein khol kar teri smile. Love you Alka. Happy Rakhi. 🧡(sic)," wrote the actor alongside the adorable pic.
Arjun Kapoor shared a collage of pics featuring himself, his sister Anshula, half sisters Janhvi and Khushi and his cousins, including Sonam and Shanaya Kapoor. "With six sisters, it means six times the drama, the chaos, the fights, and the banter, but also immeasurable love," he captioned the post with a red heart emoji and added, "Happy Raksha Bandhan."
Sanjay Dutt posted a picture with his sisters Priya and Namrata, and called them his "biggest blessing" in life. "Thank you for filling my life with love and strength. Happy Raksha Bandhan," he added.
Ananya Panday shared a collage of four pics with her cousin Ahaan Panday, to wish him on Raksha Bandhan. Ahaan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Saiyaara.
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram Stories to share pics from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brother and sister-in-law.
Sara Ali Khan also re-shared a post of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Both wished each other with heartmelting posts.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared cute pics of the rakhis Taimur and Jeh tied to each other. Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar and others also extended wishes for their siblings.