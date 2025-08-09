Here's how Bollywood stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan

Akshay shared a picture with his sister Alka Hiranandani. In the picture, Alka and Akshay are seen performing the Raksha Bandhan ritual. The actor can be seen sitting in front of his sister with his eyes closed as she performs puja. Alka was seen in a yellow suit and a dupatta over her head and Akshay wore a blue shirt and a black beanie. "Aankhein band hai, toh maa dikh rahi hai. Aur aankhein khol kar teri smile. Love you Alka. Happy Rakhi. 🧡(sic)," wrote the actor alongside the adorable pic.