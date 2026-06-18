Maanvi Gagroo Recalls ₹1 Lakh 'Compromise’ Offer, Opens Up On Nepotism And Outsider Struggles In Bollywood

Maanvi Gagroo recalled receiving a ₹1 lakh “compromise” message early in her career.
The actor said navigating Bollywood as a non-Nepo newcomer can be challenging.
Maanvi believes streaming platforms have created more opportunities for outsider talent.
Maanvi Gagroo has opened up about the difficult experiences she faced while establishing herself in the entertainment industry as an outsider. During an appearance on the Two Girls & Two Cups podcast, the actor spoke candidly about receiving inappropriate offers early in her career and reflected on the additional challenges faced by performers without industry connections.
The actor, known for her work in TVF Pitchers, Tripling, Four More Shots Please! and Half CA, recalled receiving a text message that left her confused at the time.
Maanvi Gagroo recalls a shocking casting-related message
Sharing the incident, Maanvi said that she had received a message offering more than ₹1 lakh in exchange for a "compromise". The actor revealed that she initially misunderstood the meaning of the term because she was unfamiliar with industry jargon.
According to Maanvi, she responded to the sender seeking clarification before showing the message to a casting director she considered a mentor. She said that she was immediately advised to delete the message and block the sender.
Maanvi further explained that she had initially assumed the term referred to a financial arrangement or budget adjustment. Looking back, she admitted that the experience highlighted how difficult it can be for newcomers to navigate the industry without guidance.
Maanvi Gagroo on nepotism and outsider struggles in Bollywood
During the conversation, Maanvi also shared her views on nepotism. She acknowledged that star kids have easier access to filmmakers, auditions and professional networks, but noted that opportunities alone do not guarantee long-term success.
The actor stated that outsiders often need to work harder to build relationships and understand the industry's unwritten rules. She added that the rise of streaming platforms has created more opportunities for talent-driven performers.
Maanvi also recalled turning down a photoshoot opportunity after researching the publication and deciding it was not aligned with her comfort level. The actor said the experience reinforced the importance of staying informed and setting personal boundaries while navigating the entertainment industry.