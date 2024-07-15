Virat Kohli has thrown his weight behind India's Olympic hopefuls, inspiring the nation to rally around the athletes as they kick off their Paris 2024 journey. The cricket icon urged fans to join him in supporting the contingent as they strive for podium glory in the upcoming Games. (More Sports News)
In a short but powerful video message shared on social media, Virat Kohli rallied support for India's Olympic team. Featuring prominent athletes like javelin gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and boxing hopeful Nishant Dev, Kohli emphasized the nation's potential to become a global sporting giant.
"There was a time when the world could only think of India as a land of snake charmers and elephants. Over time, that has changed. Today we are known to the world as the largest democracy, a global tech hub," he said.
"We are known for cricket and Bollywood, for start-up unicorns and as the fastest growing economy in the world. So, what is the next big thing for this great nation? Well, that will be more gold, more silver and more bronze," he added.
Kohli then turned his attention to the Indian sports fans, urging them to support the 118 athletes who will be representing the country in Paris. The cricket star emphasized the team's ambition to surpass India's previous best Olympic performance of seven medals.
"Our athletes are heading to Paris with a burning desire for medals," Kohli declared. "A billion hearts will be pounding with excitement and anxiety as they compete on the world's biggest stage," he said.
Kohli concluded his message with a appeal to the nation to unite behind the Olympic team.
He envisioned the entire country echoing the chant of 'India, India, India' as the athletes inch closer to the podium. Kohli urged fans to remember the faces of the Indian athletes who would be proudly representing the nation in Paris.
Currently training abroad, the 118-strong Indian contingent is gearing up for their Olympic campaign. With high hopes pinned on shooting, badminton, wrestling, and boxing.
India is particularly eyeing a repeat of Neeraj Chopra's historic gold-winning javelin throw from the Tokyo Olympics.