The defending champions, India are determined to retain their Women's Asia Cup title. Their campaign to clinch the trophy once again will kick off on July 19 with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. (More Cricket News)
India is the most successful team in the tournament, having won it seven times including both ODI and T20 formats.
Harmanpreet Kaur's India are the reigning Asian champions. The Women in Blue have won the T20 tournament in 2012, 2016, and 2022. In 2018, Bangladesh defeated India in a nail-biter, thus marking the competition's second champion.
Women's Asia Cup 2024 will have eight teams competing for the title with two groups having four teams each. The top two teams from each group will play the semi-final followed by the summit clash on 28 July.
All matches of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 are to be played in Dambulla's Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
India In Group 'A'
Women in blue are in Group 'A' along with Nepal, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates.
India Group Stage Fixtures
July 19 (Friday): India vs Pakistan - 7:00pm IST at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
July 21(Sunday): India vs UAE - 2:00pm IST at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
July 23 (Tuesday): India vs Nepal - 7:00pm IST at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
India Squad For Women's Asia Cup 2024
India – Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan
Live Streaming And Broadcast
Where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live streamed on the Disney + Hotstar in India.