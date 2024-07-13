Women's Asia Cup 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule And More - All You Need To Know

The Women's Asia Cup 2024 sees the sub-continental giants - Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - enter a mega event alongside associate nations in what promises to be a cracking tournament. (More Cricket News)
Apart from the 'big four', the other nations to participate at the Women's Asia Cup 2024 are United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Nepal and Malaysia.
Harmanpreet Kaur's India are the reigning Asian champions. The Women in Blue have won the T20 tournament in 2012, 2016, and 2022. In 2018, Bangladesh defeated India in a nail-biter, thus marking the competition's second champion.
The tournament is played in T20 format since 2012. Back then, it featured eight teams, followed by six in 2016 and 2018 and seven in 2022.
The eight teams are divided into two groups - Group A and Group B.
Group A has India, Nepal, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates whereas Group B features Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.
Squads:
India – Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan
Bangladesh – Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sultana Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rabeya Khan, Rumana Ahmed, Marufa Akter, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin
Sri Lanka – Chamari Athapaththu (C), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Kaveesha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunarathne, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Nilakshi De Silva, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani
Pakistan – Nida Dar (C), Iram Javed, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Najiha Alvi, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sundhu, Tasmia Rubab, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan
United Arab Emirates – Esha Rohit Oza (C), Kavisha Kumari, Rithika Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Lavanya Keny, Emily Thomas, Heena Harish Hotchandani, Mehak Thakur, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Khushi Mohan Sharma, Rishitha Rajith, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish, Vaishnave Mahesh
Thailand – Thipatcha Putthawong (C), Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (WK), Suwanan Khiaoto (WK), Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenanee Kanoh, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nannaphat Chaihan
Nepal – Indu Barma (C), Kajol Shrestha, Rubina Chettri, Sabnam Rai, Sita Rana Magar, Rajmati Airee, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Dolly Bhatta, Kritika Marasini, Samjhana Khadka
Malaysia – Winifred Duraisingam (C), Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Julia, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Arianna Natasya, Elsa Hunter, Dhanusri Sri Muhunan, Suabika Manivannan, Amalin Sorfina, Nur Aisyah, Irdina Beh Nabil
Schedule:
|Date
|Match
|Group
|Time
|July 19, Friday
|UAE vs Nepal
|A
|2:00 PM
|July 19, Friday
|India vs Pakistan
|A
|7:00 PM
|July 20, Saturday
|Malaysia vs Thailand
|B
|2:00 PM
|July 20, Saturday
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|B
|7:00 PM
|July 21, Sunday
|India vs UAE
|A
|2:00 PM
|July 21, Sunday
|Pakistan vs Nepal
|A
|7:00 PM
|July 22, Monday
|Sri Lanka vs Malaysia
|B
|2:00 PM
|July 22, Monday
|Bangladesh vs Thailand
|B
|7:00 PM
|July 23, Tuesday
|Pakistan vs UAE
|A
|2:00 PM
|July 23, Tuesday
|India vs Nepal
|A
|7:00 PM
|July 24, Wednesday
|Bangladesh vs Malaysia
|B
|2:00 PM
|July 24, Wednesday
|Sri Lanka vs Thailand
|B
|7:00 PM
|July 26, Friday
|Semi-final 1
|-
|2:00 PM
|July 26, Friday
|Semi-final 2
|-
|7:00 PM
|July 28, Sunday
|Final
|-
|7:00 PM
Live Streaming And Broadcast
Where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live streamed on the Disney + Hotstar in India.