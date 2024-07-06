The women's selection committee of BCCI on Saturday (July 6) named a 15-member India women squad for the upcoming Asia Cup T20 2024. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team will travel to Dambulla, Sri Lanka, where the tournament will be held from July 19 to 28. (More Cricket News)
In-form opener Smriti Mandhana will be the vice-captain, and Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry are the wicketkeepers picked. In addition to the 15 members, four travelling reserves have also been selected - Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer and Meghna Singh.
India Squad For Women's Asia Cup T20 2024
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.
Travelling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh.
India are in Group A and will play their opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan on July 19. The team will then take on the UAE on July 21, followed by a clash against Nepal on July 23. The semi-finals are scheduled on July 26, and the final on July 28.
India are currently hosting South Africa for a three-match T20I series in Chennai. The Proteas won the first game by 12 runs.