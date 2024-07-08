Sports

Today Sports News Live: Holger Rune Takes On Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Round Of 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 SF

Monday blues will be all forgotten on July 8, 2024 as sporting action rolls out from across the globe. Tennis action is in full flow as Wimbledon enters Round of 16 ties with the big one being Holger Rune taking on Novak Djokovic. Transfer season is upon us and Bayern Munich have signed Michael Olise. In cricket, Gautam Gambhir is on the cusp of taking the mantle of India's men's team coach, as per reports.

Outlook Sports Desk
8 July 2024
8 July 2024
Djokovic reacts after winning a point against Jacob Fearnley | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Monday blues will be all forgotten on July 8, 2024 as sporting action rolls out from across the globe. Tennis action is in full flow as Wimbledon enters Round of 16 ties with the big one being Holger Rune taking on Novak Djokovic. Transfer season is upon us and Bayern Munich have signed Michael Olise. In cricket, Gautam Gambhir is on the cusp of taking the mantle of India's men's team coach, as per reports. Get all the important headlines of sports world for Monday, July 8, 2024 here
Rugby News: Melvyn Jaminet Of France Suspended

France fullback Melvyn Jaminet was suspended from the national rugby team on Sunday after a video surfaced of the player making a racist remark. He later apologized.

In a statement posted on X, the French rugby federation (FFR) condemned the comments as “unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental values of our sport.”

It said Jaminet “is sidelined with immediate effect, and will leave the French squad gathered in Argentina.” (AP)

Sunil Chhetri Happy For His 'Good Friend' Virat Kohli On Winning T20 WC

“I love the fact that he (Kohli) won the tournament. It was long overdue. I know that he genuinely wanted to win it. To see the tears, as a sportsperson myself, I understood the emotions,” Chhetri was quoted in Sportstar.

T20 World Cup: Chartered flights Transported Die-hard Cricket Fans During World Cup

Die-hard cricket fans took the services of chartered flights to move from one venue to the other during the just concluded T-20 World Cup that was co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies.

As a large number of Indian fans were scrambling to reach from one venue to another at a short notice, in particular during the Super 8 and knockout stages in the Caribbean, Crickbuster, the official OTA (online travel agency) for the International Cricket Council (ICC), hired a special chartered plane, its officials said. (PTI)

ICYMI - John Cena Announces His Retirement From Professional Wrestling After 2025 Season

John Cena announced on Saturday night that he will retire from professional wrestling next year after two decades in the ring.

The wrestler-turned-actor delivered a heartfelt speech to a stadium of World Wrestling Entertainment fans in Toronto, who booed in disappointment as Cena said the 2025 season would be his last. He promised a farewell tour with dozens of dates and an epic final fight, and he assured fans he would remain involved with the wrestling franchise that launched his career.

“Thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years,” Cena told the crowd. (AP)

Wimbledon 2024 Recap

Coco Gauff has yet to make it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, and she exited at that stage again Sunday, eliminated by Navarro 6-4, 6-3 in an all-American matchup. Hers was the latest in a series of departures by top women from the Wimbledon bracket this year: No. 1 Iga Swiatek lost on Saturday, No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka withdrew with an injured shoulder before playing a match and No. 6 Marketa Vondrousova, last year’s champion, was defeated in the first round.

Major League Baseball 2024

Boston Red Sox defeat the New York Yankees.

Sports LIVE Blog, July 8

Welcome yet another action packed day in the world of sports for July 8, 2024. Starting with tennis and Wimbledon action continues with the big one in Holger Rune against Novak Djokovic in the round of 16. In football, build up continues to the 1st semi-final between Spain and France at the UEFA Euro 2024. In cricket, Gautam Gambhir is on the cusp of taking the mantle of India's men's team coach, as per reports. Get all the important headlines of sports world for Monday, July 8, 2024 here

