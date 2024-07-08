Sports

Today Sports News Live: Holger Rune Takes On Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Round Of 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 SF

Monday blues will be all forgotten on July 8, 2024 as sporting action rolls out from across the globe. Tennis action is in full flow as Wimbledon enters Round of 16 ties with the big one being Holger Rune taking on Novak Djokovic. Transfer season is upon us and Bayern Munich have signed Michael Olise. In cricket, Gautam Gambhir is on the cusp of taking the mantle of India's men's team coach, as per reports. Get all the important headlines of sports world for Monday, July 8, 2024 here