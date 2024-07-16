Cricket

MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament

MAX60 is a thrilling cricket format where each of the participating teams play ten overs, compressing the game into just 90 minutes

Guyana National Stadium X @windiescricket
Guyana Stadium Photo: X/ @windiescricket
info_icon

The Caribbean Max60 in the Cayman Islands is all set and ready to display an action-packed tournament with star-studded cricketing icons from all over the globe. (More Cricket News)

The tournament will be showcasing high-voltage, dynamic action that promises to draw people’s attention and is expected to be a thrilling event. The story for MAX60 Caribbean League gets better as the superstar names from the sport have all signed up for the event.

The likes of David Warner, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Carlos Brathwaite, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Odean Smith, Joe Burns, Nikhil Choudhary, Josh Brown, George Munsey, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana and Corey Anderson have all confirmed their participation.

What is MAX60?

MAX60 is a thrilling cricket format where each of the participating teams play ten overs, compressing the game into just 90 minutes. The first three overs will be the batting power play. 

The first two overs will allow just two fielders outside the circle, and the batting team can take the third power play over between three to nine. Each team is allowed one two-minute strategic time-out during their innings. 

It also signifies the quick nature of the format, with players having to react quickly, showing attacking batting, disciplined bowling and a lot of intent on the field from the start to the finish. 

The tournament also aims to provide incredible entertainment. The approach ensures a different experience for both players as well as spectators. 

Five teams are expected to take part in the tournament with 25 games to be played across eight days. The tournament also is expected to provide a platform for local talent to brush shoulders with the best around the world and gain experience.

