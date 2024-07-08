Though he had officially announced his international retirement after ICC T20 World Cup 2024, David Warner has now stated in an Instagram post that he is open to playing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for Australia if selected. He has added that he'll "continue to play franchise cricket for a while". (More Cricket News)
The veteran opener revealed this in an emotional farewell note, thanking his family, teammates and fans for their support.
"Chapter closed!! It’s been an unbelievable experience to play at the highest level for such a long period. Australia was my team. The majority of my career was at the international level. It’s been an honour to be able to do this," Warner wrote.
He added: "100+ games in all formats is my highlight. I want to say thanks to everyone out there who has made this possible. My wife and my girls, who sacrificed so much, thank you for all your support. No person will ever know what we’ve been through."
Warner thanked his fans, slipping in a cheeky remark that he hoped to have changed cricket by scoring "a bit faster" in Test matches than other teams.
"For all the cricket fans out there, I truly hope I have entertained you and changed cricket, especially tests, in a way where we scored a bit faster than others. We cannot do what we love without the fans, so thanks."
He also thanked his teammates and staff members "for putting up with" him. "To the players and staff, thanks for putting up with me. No more whatsapp junk, your ears are now going to be free of my voice. This team has had unbelievable success the Last few years and long may this continue. Pat Cummins, Andrew old Mac and staff have got this."
Tributes have been pouring in for Warner and his legacy from a 15-year-long international career. A comeback in the Champions Trophy next year notwithstanding, Warner played his last match in Australia colours against India, which ended in a 24-run defeat and subsequent elimination from the T20 World Cup.