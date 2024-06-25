Cricket

David Warner Retirement: Ricky Ponting's Tribute To 'Unbelievable' Career Of Australia's Star

David Warner's 15-year-old international career came to an end after Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in Kingstown, eliminating former champions Australia from the T20 World Cup at the Super Eight phase

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladk
Australia's David Warner bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladk
info_icon

Former skipper Ricky Ponting on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to retired opener David Warner for his "unbelievable" career across all three formats and said it will be difficult to find someone like him because of the impact that he had on Australian cricket. (More Cricket News)

Warner's 15-year-old international career came to an end after Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in Kingstown, eliminating former champions Australia from the T20 World Cup at the Super Eight phase.

"(I) put my arm around him. I said, ‘...just take a moment tonight to sit back by yourself and reflect on what’s been an unbelievable career across all three formats for Australia.’," Ponting said during the ICC’s Digital Daily show.

“We know he retired in the summer from test cricket, but you’ll struggle to find a guy that’s had as big an impact on all three forms in Australian cricket than David Warner has."

The 37-year-old Warner had played under Ponting's captaincy and later was coached by him as part of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

"I’ve been able to play with him, I’ve been able to coach him in the IPL the last couple of years, and I really enjoy his company. So, he should be very proud of what he’s done," Ponting said.

Australia lost to India by 24 runs in their final Super 8 match in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Monday night before Afghanistan's victory over Bangladesh knocked the 2021 champion out of the semi-final race.

Having already retired from Tests last year and One-Day Internationals at the start of this year, Warner had announced that he would call time on his international career after the T20 World Cup.

With Australia set to enter a new era without Warner, pacer Josh Hazlewood acknowledged that his absence in the dressing room would be hard to fill.

David Warner bats during the Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Antigua. - Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner's International Career Ends With Afghanistan's Progress To Semi-Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“We'll definitely miss him around the group, out in the field and off-field. (An) amazing all-format career," he said.

"It's sort of been a slow burn with Test cricket, and ODI cricket and now T20. So, life without him, we've sort of gotten used to it a little bit … it's always different when you lose a player that's been there for so long.”

Although Warner might be retired from all international formats now, he had stated that he will consider returning to the Aussie ODI fold for the Champions Trophy early next year if he continues to fare well.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rahul Gandhi Appointed As Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha After INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders' Meeting
  2. Breaking News June 25: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders Meet Ahead Of Speaker Election; Cong, BJP Issue Whip To All LS MPs
  3. Why Vasundhara Raje's Remark On 'Era Of Loyalty' Created Ripples In BJP
  4. Telangana School Holiday: ABVP Calls For State-Wide School Bandh On June 26 | Here's Why
  5. Engineer-Turned-Rapper, YouTuber From Ayodhya, Becomes A Robber In Delhi | What's The Case
Entertainment News
  1. Sean Penn Is Happy To Be Single, Will Never 'Have My Heart Broken By Romance Again'
  2. Stebin Ben, Neeti Mohan's Dreamy Love Ballad 'Chahun' Shells Yash Raj Movie Vibe
  3. Baywatch Star Pamela Anderson’s Unique Skincare Routine Revealed!
  4. Why Scarlett Johansson Wanted To Join ‘Jurassic World’ Franchise For 10 Years
  5. Kareena Kapoor's Wish For Sis Karisma Kapoor On Her 50th B'day: 'Lots Of Coffee, Aperols, Chic Bags, Chinese food'
Sports News
  1. Tour De France 2024: Vuelta Champion Sepp Kuss Ruled Out With Covid-19
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  3. Euro 2024: Czechia Ready To Step Up In Patrik Schick's Absence, Says Coach Ivan Hasek
  4. West Indies Cricket: Ramnaresh Sarwan Opens Up On Tests In WI, Rise Of T20 Cricket, Fear Of Talent Exodus And Virat Kohli
  5. Women's Asia Cup 2024: Blockbuster India Vs Pakistan Clash In Lung Opener - Check Updated Schedule
World News
  1. Baywatch Star Pamela Anderson’s Unique Skincare Routine Revealed!
  2. Are Tourists Disappearing In Greece Due To Extreme Heat?
  3. Watch: “I Think He’s A Pig” NFL Analyst Mark Schlereth Calls Out Bill Belichick's Relationship With A 23-Year-Old
  4. UN To Suspend Aid Operations In Gaza Unless Israel Provides Better Protection For Workers
  5. Kenyan Parliament, City Hall Set Ablaze Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Several Protestors Dead | Details
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders Meet Ahead Of Speaker Election; Cong, BJP Issue Whip To All LS MPs