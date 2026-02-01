Carlos Alcaraz Grinds Down Novak Djokovic To Lift Maiden Australian Open Title
Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man in tennis history at 22 years to complete a career Grand Slam after being crowned the Australian Open champion on Sunday (February 1, 2026), beating Novak Djokovic, who had never lost in his 10 previous finals at Melbourne Park. The top-ranked Alcaraz dropped the first set as Djokovic went out hard in pursuit of a record 25th major title, but he rallied to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5. Both players were coming off gruelling five-set semi-final wins and showed incredible fitness, athleticism and stamina for just over three hours in pursuit of their own historic achievements.
