Carlos Alcaraz Grinds Down Novak Djokovic To Lift Maiden Australian Open Title

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man in tennis history at 22 years to complete a career Grand Slam after being crowned the Australian Open champion on Sunday (February 1, 2026), beating Novak Djokovic, who had never lost in his 10 previous finals at Melbourne Park. The top-ranked Alcaraz dropped the first set as Djokovic went out hard in pursuit of a record 25th major title, but he rallied to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5. Both players were coming off gruelling five-set semi-final wins and showed incredible fitness, athleticism and stamina for just over three hours in pursuit of their own historic achievements.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Novak Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open Tennis Championship Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up his runner-up trophy after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, right, of Spain is congratulated by Novak Djokovic, left, of Serbia after winning the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open Tennis Championship Final: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after winning the men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their final match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in their final match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian Open Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal, left, and his agent Carlos Costa watch the men's single final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain play in their final match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Australian Open 2026 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain searches in his bag during his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open 2026 Final: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts during his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning the first set against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic
Supporters of Novak Djokovic of Serbia react as they watch his match on a screen against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Australian Open Tennis: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, center bottom, watches Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a back between his legs to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
