Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy

Warner, who retired from first-class and international limited-overs cricket earlier this year, successfully argued his case before a three-member panel to amend the original sanction

David Warner cricket
David Warner retired from Test and ODI cricket in January 2024. Photo: X/ @mipaltan
Just a few days after expressing his willingness to reconsider retirement, David Warner has been cleared to captain the Sydney Thunder in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL). This comes after he received a lifetime leadership ban following the 2018 sandpaper scandal. (More Cricket News)

Warner was penalized for his involvement in the 2018 sandpaper scandal in South Africa, which included a one-year ban from cricket and a lifetime captaincy and leadership ban.

Steve Smith received the same punishment, while Cameron Bancroft faced a lesser suspension after being caught on film rubbing and scuffing the ball with yellow sandpaper during a Test match in Cape Town.

Warner's ban has been lifted by Cricket Australia’s (CA) Conduct Commission, following a unanimous decision from an independent three-member Review Panel.

Warner, who retired from first-class and international limited-overs cricket earlier this year, successfully argued his case before a three-member panel to amend the original sanction.

The review panel, consisting of Alan Sullivan KC, Jeff Gleeson KC, and Jane Seawright, unanimously determined that Warner had met the necessary criteria to have his 2018 leadership ban lifted. The decision is effective immediately.

Guyana Stadium - Photo: X/ @windiescricket
MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“The respectful and contrite tone of his (Warner’s) responses, as well as the content impressed the Review Panel and led it to the unanimous view that he was sincere and genuine in acknowledging responsibility for the conduct and in his statement that he had extreme remorse for his conduct,” the panel said in its decision on Friday.

Nick Hockley, Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Australia, endorsed the review process, saying, "In 2022, we updated the Code of Conduct to ensure a fair approach to reviewing long-term sanctions. I’m pleased that David opted for a review of his sanction and is now eligible for leadership positions in Australian cricket."

According to a report from Indian Express, Warner, who has previously captained the Sydney Thunder, was accompanied by Thunder general manager Trent Copeland at the hearing.

“There has been a real shift in Dave, his demeanor, and how he carries himself,” Copeland told the panel.

