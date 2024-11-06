Cricket

India A Ball Tampering Controversy: David Warner Reignites Feud, Asks For Official Statement

Recently appointed Sydney Thunder captain David Warner believes that Cricket Australia should release a statement on India A's ball tampering controversy from the first warm-up match

File photo of former Australian cricketer David Warner. Photo: File
Former Australia opener David Warner has given his opinion on the recent ball-tampering controversy related to India A team. Warner, 38, believes that Cricket Australia (CA) has swept the ball-tampering controversy under the rug very quickly. (More Cricket News)

Speaking to the reporters, the southpaw said that the board should release an official statement as to what happened on the final day of the 1st unofficial Test between the two sides.

During the 1st tour match between India A and Australia A in Mackay, on-field umpire Shawn Craig insisted on changing the match ball as he saw scratch marks on it, which he put it on the India A players.

The decision did not go down well with the visiting team as the Indian players and the umpires exchanged few heated words.

Craig was overheard on the stump mic saying, "You scratch it, we change the ball. There will be no more discussion, let’s play. This is not a discussion, you will be playing with that ball."

IND A vs AUS A: India A players question umpire Craig during their unofficial Test. - X
IND A Vs AUS A, 1st Unofficial Test: Visitors Accused Of Ball-Tampering; Kishan Cautioned For Dissent

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Ishan Kishan, who is the India A wicketkeeper, expressed his discontent at the umpire's decision, calling it a 'very stupid decision'. Craig replied sternly to Kishan by retorting, "Excuse me. You'll be on report for dissent. That's inappropriate behaviour. It is because of your actions we changed the ball."

Warner was quoted in the Sydney Morning Herald stating that there should be a follow-up to the incident.

“I think the ultimate decision’s with CA, isn’t it?” Warner said in Sydney. “I think they’ve obviously squashed it as fast as they could, given that India’s coming out here this summer.

“But if the umpires deem that something happened, then I’m sure there’ll be a follow-up and I think the umpires or the match referee should be standing here answering those questions.

“I think the match referee should be coming out and addressing his own staff, who are the umpires, and if they’re sticking by the umpire’s decisions, then you’ve got to stand up for that.

“I think that’s obviously a statement that CA probably need to release," he added.

Hours after the game finished, CA issued a statement saying, “The ball used in the fourth innings of the match was changed due to deterioration. Both teams’ captain and manager were informed of the decision prior to the start of play. No further action is being taken."

Under the laws of cricket, a five-run penalty is imposed if the umpires change the ball after determining it has been unfairly altered.

However, CA's playing conditions include an additional clause that allows the umpires to change the ball without applying penalty runs if it's unclear how the ball became damaged. Australia A were not awarded five penalty runs.

