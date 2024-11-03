Cricket

IND A Vs AUS A, 1st Unofficial Test: Visitors Accused Of Ball-Tampering; Kishan Cautioned For Dissent

India A wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan reportedly was cautioned for showing dissent after the former questioned umpire Craig's decision to change the ball after he stated that it was a "really stupid decision"

Ishan-Kishan-India-A-Vs-Australia-A-Unofficial-Test-X-Photo
IND A vs AUS A: India A players question umpire Craig during their unofficial Test. Photo: X
The unofficial Test between India A and Australia courted controversy on the fourth day at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay when on-field umpires changed the ball used by the visitors overnight citing ball-tampering allegations. (More Cricket News)

Right before the day's play began on Sunday between IND A vs AUS-A, that saw the latter requiring 86 runs for victory, the India A players were seen circling around the umpire Shawn Craig regarding the ball being handed to them for the day's action.

“When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let’s play,” the umpire was overheard saying on the stump microphone.

As soon as the Indian players counter argued, Craig said, "“No more discussion; let’s play. This is not a discussion.”

India cricketer Ishan Kishan has struggled to find a spot in the Indian cricket team. - File
Ishan Kishan Posts Two-Word Message After Critics-Silencing Duleep Trophy 2024 Hundred

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Ishan Kishan, who is India A's wicket-keeper, when questioned that whether they will continue playing newly handed ball, the umpire stated that, "You’re playing with that ball."

Kishan Cautioned

As soon as he questioned the umpire, Kishan was cautioned by umpire Craig for showing dissent, with the latter questioning the umpire's move as a 'really stupid decision.'

“You will be on report for dissent. That’s inappropriate behaviour. It is because of your (team) actions we changed the ball,” the umpire responded.

While the southpaw was cautioned for dissent, it is still unsure as to whom the umpires alleged for ball-tampering from the India A side. Umpire Craig is a former Victoria player and has officiated over 50 First-Class games and has also umpired in international matches.

As per Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct, India A players, if found guilty in ball-tampering, could be handed out bans.

“Any action(s) likely to alter the condition of the ball which are not specifically permitted under Law 41.3.2 may be regarded as unfair,” the code of conduct states.

Speaking of the match, skipper Nathan McSweeney played a crucial knock of 88 of 178 balls as Australia A defeated India A by seven wickets to win the 1st unofficial Test.

Earlier, India A had put up 312 in their second innings with Sai Sudharsan (103) playing a great knock alongside Devdutt Padikkal (88) before a lower-order collapse halted India A's charge in their innings.

India A will look to avenge the loss when they clash with Australia A in the second unofficial Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from November 7.

