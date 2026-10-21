Asian Para Games 2026, October 22 Schedule: Indian Athletes In Action On Day 7 - Full Fixtures And Timings

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Asian Para Games 2026 Day 7 schedule features Indian athletes in action on October 22, with medal events in athletics, archery, swimming, table tennis, boccia and badminton

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Pramod Bhagat In Action | Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • India enters Day 7 of the Asian Para Games in fifth place with 62 medals, aiming to build on their dominance in para-athletics

  • A busy schedule features medal contention across archery finals, para-badminton and table tennis knockout matches, and shooting

  • Swimmers, track stars, and boccia competitors will also take to the field and pool to drive India higher up the standings

India head into Day 7 of the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya sitting in fifth place in the standings with a total of 62 medals, comprising 14 gold, 21 silver, and 27 bronze. The Indian contingent will look to add substantially to that tally on Thursday, October 22, with a busy schedule spanning para-athletics, archery, badminton, table tennis, shooting, swimming, and boccia.

Para-athletics remains India’s primary engine, accounting for 13 of the 14 gold medals won so far, with star athletes like Dilip Gavit and Bhavik Bharwad among those aiming to push India higher up the medal table.

Archery Medal Opportunities

Archery presents several immediate medal prospects throughout the day. Swati Chaudhary kicks off the action as she faces China’s Cen Mengkan in the women’s W1 gold medal match. Shortly after, Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar partner up in the compound mixed team semifinal against Lee Yun-hsien and Yang Jyun-kai of Chinese Taipei, aiming to advance to either the gold or bronze medal fixture. In individual compound events, Sheetal Devi takes on Nur Alim of Singapore in the women’s gold medal match, while Toman Kumar meets China’s Zhang Yicheng in the men’s bronze medal match.

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Badminton And Table Tennis

India’s para-badminton squad faces an extensive and high-stakes schedule dominated by crucial semifinals. In mixed doubles, Thulasimathi Murugesan and Nitesh Kumar square off against China’s Li Mingpan and Xiao Zuxian in the SL3-SU5 category, while Manisha Ramdass and Pramod Bhagat meet Indonesia’s Leani Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani in the same event. In the SH6 mixed doubles semifinal, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan and Krishna Nagar battle Indonesian pair Rina Marlina and Subhan. Men's doubles features Suryakant Yadav and Naveen Sivakumar taking on Indonesia’s Suryo Nugroho and Muh Al Imran in the SL3-SU5 semifinal.

The singles badminton programme is equally stacked. Naveen Sivakumar takes on fellow countryman Abhijeet Sakhuja in an all-Indian men’s singles SL4 semifinal, while Sanjana Kumari meets Japan’s Shino Kawai in the women’s singles SL3 semifinal. Nitesh Kumar faces Indonesia’s Muh Al Imran in the men’s singles SL3 semifinal, and Suhas Lalinakere meets Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia in the men’s singles SL4 semifinal. Pramod Bhagat plays Lee Seunghu of South Korea in the men’s singles SL3 semifinal, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan faces China’s Lin Shuangbao in the women’s singles SH6 semifinal, and Manisha Ramdass encounters Thulasimathi Murugesan in an all-Indian women’s singles SU5 semifinal.

In table tennis, initial group-stage action sees Jehan Madan and Shubham Wadhwa play Thailand’s Thirayu Chueawong and Nattawut Thinathet in men’s doubles Class MD4 Group A, followed by a final group fixture against South Korea’s Kim Hyeonuk and Yeongjin Jang. Ekta Bhyan and Bhavina Patel encounter Suthida Saensathan and Patamawadee Intanon of Thailand in women’s doubles Class WD5 Group A, while Savita Ajjanakatti and Prachi Pandey match up against Kanokporn Phathumchai and Kanlaya Chaiwut of Thailand in women’s doubles Class WD14 Group B.

In the knockout stages, Savita Ajjanakatti and Dattaprasad Chougule play the Philippines' Wilfred Redulla and Lhey Manginsay in the mixed doubles Class XD17 quarterfinal, with eyes on potential semifinal and final progression. Similarly, Bhavina Patel and Shubham Wadhwa face Japan’s Kimie Bessho and Manasori Uno in the mixed doubles Class XD7 quarterfinal, seeking to qualify for the subsequent semifinal against South Korea’s Jang Yeongjin and Lee Migyu and the eventual final.

Track, Field, Pool, Range, And Boccia

In para-athletics, India will contest several direct finals alongside heat events. Suvarna Raj competes in the women’s discus throw F54 final. Later in the afternoon, Shailesh Kumar, Rahul, and Varun Bhati line up together in the men’s high jump T63 final, Anjanaben Bumbadiya and Jayanti Behera race in the women’s 400m T47 final, Parveen Kumar competes in the men’s javelin throw F56/F57 final, and Solairaj Dharmaraj features in the men’s long jump T44/T62/T64 final.

On the track, Ravanni Valasanaini begins in women’s 400m T11 Round 1 Heat 2 aiming for a place in the evening final, Dilip Gavit and Bhavik Bharwad run in men’s 400m T47 Round 1 Heats 1 and 2 targeting the afternoon final, and Tejalben Damor competes in women’s 400m T12 Round 1 Heat 1 seeking a final berth.

Shooting coverage sees Rudransh Khandelwal competing in the P4 open 50m pistol SH1 qualification round, with his sights set on advancing to the final later in the morning.

In para-swimming, direct finals feature Kapil Kumar in the men’s 400m freestyle S10 final, Satija Devanshi in the women’s 50m freestyle S10 final, and Ajay Bhosale in the men’s 50m freestyle S10 final. Heat action includes Swatik Patil in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB9 Heat 2, Ravi Karthik Budigina in the men’s 50m freestyle S13 Heat 2, Himanshu Nandal in the men’s 50m freestyle S11 Heat 2, and Tejas Nandakumar alongside Gopichand Lingutla in the men’s 100m backstroke S7 Heats 1 and 2, with all swimmers aiming to secure spots in their respective afternoon finals.

Additionally, boccia gets under way as Anjali Devi and Sachin Chamaria represent India against Singapore in Mixed Pairs BC3 Pool A.

Asian Para Games 2026: India Schedule Day 7

Time (IST)SportAthlete / TeamEvent / Round
05:30Para BadmintonThulasimathi Murugesan / Nitesh KumarMixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Semifinal (vs Li Mingpan / Xiao Zuxian - CHN)
05:32Para AthleticsSuvarna RajWomen's Discus Throw F54 Final
05:35Para BadmintonManisha Ramdass / Pramod BhagatMixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Semifinal (vs Leani Oktila / Hikmat Ramdani - INA)
05:55Para ArcherySwati ChaudharyWomen's W1 Gold Medal Match (vs Cen Mengkan - CHN)
06:03Para AthleticsRavanni ValasanainiWomen's 400m T11 Round 1 Heat 2
06:15Para BadmintonNithya Sre Sumathy Sivan / Krishna NagarMixed Doubles SH6 Semifinal (vs Rina Marlina / Subhan - INA)
06:30Shooting Para SportRudransh KhandelwalP4 - Open 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification
06:35Para Table TennisJehan Madan / Shubham WadhwaMen's Doubles Class MD4 Group A (vs T. Chueawong / N. Thinathet - THA)
06:41Para AthleticsDilip Gavit & Bhavik BharwadMen's 400m T47 Round 1 Heats 1 & 2
06:55Para SwimmingSwatik PatilMen's 100m Breaststroke SB9 Heat 2
07:00Para BadmintonNaveen SivakumarMen's Singles SL4 Semifinal (vs Abhijeet Sakhuja - IND)
07:10Para SwimmingRavi Karthik BudiginaMen's 50m Freestyle S13 Heat 2
07:10Para Table TennisEkta Bhyan / Bhavina PatelWomen's Doubles Class WD5 Group A (vs S. Saensathan / P. Intanon - THA)
07:10Para Table TennisSavita Ajjanakatti / Prachi PandeyWomen's Doubles Class WD14 Group B (vs K. Phathumchai / K. Chaiwut - THA)
07:16Para SwimmingHimanshu NandalMen's 50m Freestyle S11 Heat 2
07:30Para SwimmingTejas Nandakumar & Gopichand LingutlaMen's 100m Backstroke S7 Heats 1 & 2
07:33Para AthleticsTejalben DamorWomen's 400m T12 Round 1 Heat 1
07:40BocciaAnjali Devi / Sachin ChamariaMixed Pairs BC3 Pool A (vs Singapore)
07:45Para BadmintonSanjana KumariWomen's Singles SL3 Semifinal (vs Shino Kawai - JPN)
08:10Para ArcherySheetal Devi / Toman KumarCompound Mixed Team Semifinal (vs Lee Yun-hsien / Yang Jyun-kai - TPE)
08:45Para Table TennisSavita Ajjanakatti / Dattaprasad ChouguleMixed Doubles Class XD17 Quarterfinal (vs W. Redulla / L. Manginsay - PHI)
08:45Para Table TennisBhavina Patel / Shubham WadhwaMixed Doubles Class XD7 Quarterfinal (vs K. Bessho / M. Uno - JPN)
09:00Para ArcherySheetal Devi / Toman KumarCompound Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match (If Qualified)
09:00Shooting Para SportRudransh KhandelwalP4 - Open 50m Pistol SH1 Final (If Qualified)
09:25Para ArcherySheetal Devi / Toman KumarCompound Mixed Team Gold Medal Match (If Qualified)
09:50Para Table TennisJehan Madan / Shubham WadhwaMen's Doubles Class MD4 Group A (vs Kim Hyeonuk / Yeongjin Jang - KOR)
11:25Para Table TennisBhavina Patel / Shubham WadhwaMixed Doubles Class XD7 Semifinal (If Qualified)

Overall, India will rely on their proven track-and-field stars while seeking a broader medal haul across archery, badminton, table tennis, swimming, shooting, and boccia to solidify their position in the standings.

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