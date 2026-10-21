Asian Para Games 2026, October 22 Schedule: Indian Athletes In Action On Day 7 - Full Fixtures And Timings

Archery presents several immediate medal prospects throughout the day. Swati Chaudhary kicks off the action as she faces China’s Cen Mengkan in the women’s W1 gold medal match. Shortly after, Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar partner up in the compound mixed team semifinal against Lee Yun-hsien and Yang Jyun-kai of Chinese Taipei, aiming to advance to either the gold or bronze medal fixture. In individual compound events, Sheetal Devi takes on Nur Alim of Singapore in the women’s gold medal match, while Toman Kumar meets China’s Zhang Yicheng in the men’s bronze medal match.