Asian Para Games 2026, October 22 Schedule: Indian Athletes In Action On Day 7 - Full Fixtures And Timings

India enters Day 7 of the Asian Para Games in fifth place with 62 medals, aiming to build on their dominance in para-athletics
A busy schedule features medal contention across archery finals, para-badminton and table tennis knockout matches, and shooting
Swimmers, track stars, and boccia competitors will also take to the field and pool to drive India higher up the standings
India head into Day 7 of the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya sitting in fifth place in the standings with a total of 62 medals, comprising 14 gold, 21 silver, and 27 bronze. The Indian contingent will look to add substantially to that tally on Thursday, October 22, with a busy schedule spanning para-athletics, archery, badminton, table tennis, shooting, swimming, and boccia.
Para-athletics remains India’s primary engine, accounting for 13 of the 14 gold medals won so far, with star athletes like Dilip Gavit and Bhavik Bharwad among those aiming to push India higher up the medal table.
Archery Medal Opportunities
Archery presents several immediate medal prospects throughout the day. Swati Chaudhary kicks off the action as she faces China’s Cen Mengkan in the women’s W1 gold medal match. Shortly after, Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar partner up in the compound mixed team semifinal against Lee Yun-hsien and Yang Jyun-kai of Chinese Taipei, aiming to advance to either the gold or bronze medal fixture. In individual compound events, Sheetal Devi takes on Nur Alim of Singapore in the women’s gold medal match, while Toman Kumar meets China’s Zhang Yicheng in the men’s bronze medal match.
Badminton And Table Tennis
India’s para-badminton squad faces an extensive and high-stakes schedule dominated by crucial semifinals. In mixed doubles, Thulasimathi Murugesan and Nitesh Kumar square off against China’s Li Mingpan and Xiao Zuxian in the SL3-SU5 category, while Manisha Ramdass and Pramod Bhagat meet Indonesia’s Leani Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani in the same event. In the SH6 mixed doubles semifinal, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan and Krishna Nagar battle Indonesian pair Rina Marlina and Subhan. Men's doubles features Suryakant Yadav and Naveen Sivakumar taking on Indonesia’s Suryo Nugroho and Muh Al Imran in the SL3-SU5 semifinal.
The singles badminton programme is equally stacked. Naveen Sivakumar takes on fellow countryman Abhijeet Sakhuja in an all-Indian men’s singles SL4 semifinal, while Sanjana Kumari meets Japan’s Shino Kawai in the women’s singles SL3 semifinal. Nitesh Kumar faces Indonesia’s Muh Al Imran in the men’s singles SL3 semifinal, and Suhas Lalinakere meets Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia in the men’s singles SL4 semifinal. Pramod Bhagat plays Lee Seunghu of South Korea in the men’s singles SL3 semifinal, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan faces China’s Lin Shuangbao in the women’s singles SH6 semifinal, and Manisha Ramdass encounters Thulasimathi Murugesan in an all-Indian women’s singles SU5 semifinal.
In table tennis, initial group-stage action sees Jehan Madan and Shubham Wadhwa play Thailand’s Thirayu Chueawong and Nattawut Thinathet in men’s doubles Class MD4 Group A, followed by a final group fixture against South Korea’s Kim Hyeonuk and Yeongjin Jang. Ekta Bhyan and Bhavina Patel encounter Suthida Saensathan and Patamawadee Intanon of Thailand in women’s doubles Class WD5 Group A, while Savita Ajjanakatti and Prachi Pandey match up against Kanokporn Phathumchai and Kanlaya Chaiwut of Thailand in women’s doubles Class WD14 Group B.
In the knockout stages, Savita Ajjanakatti and Dattaprasad Chougule play the Philippines' Wilfred Redulla and Lhey Manginsay in the mixed doubles Class XD17 quarterfinal, with eyes on potential semifinal and final progression. Similarly, Bhavina Patel and Shubham Wadhwa face Japan’s Kimie Bessho and Manasori Uno in the mixed doubles Class XD7 quarterfinal, seeking to qualify for the subsequent semifinal against South Korea’s Jang Yeongjin and Lee Migyu and the eventual final.
Track, Field, Pool, Range, And Boccia
In para-athletics, India will contest several direct finals alongside heat events. Suvarna Raj competes in the women’s discus throw F54 final. Later in the afternoon, Shailesh Kumar, Rahul, and Varun Bhati line up together in the men’s high jump T63 final, Anjanaben Bumbadiya and Jayanti Behera race in the women’s 400m T47 final, Parveen Kumar competes in the men’s javelin throw F56/F57 final, and Solairaj Dharmaraj features in the men’s long jump T44/T62/T64 final.
On the track, Ravanni Valasanaini begins in women’s 400m T11 Round 1 Heat 2 aiming for a place in the evening final, Dilip Gavit and Bhavik Bharwad run in men’s 400m T47 Round 1 Heats 1 and 2 targeting the afternoon final, and Tejalben Damor competes in women’s 400m T12 Round 1 Heat 1 seeking a final berth.
Shooting coverage sees Rudransh Khandelwal competing in the P4 open 50m pistol SH1 qualification round, with his sights set on advancing to the final later in the morning.
In para-swimming, direct finals feature Kapil Kumar in the men’s 400m freestyle S10 final, Satija Devanshi in the women’s 50m freestyle S10 final, and Ajay Bhosale in the men’s 50m freestyle S10 final. Heat action includes Swatik Patil in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB9 Heat 2, Ravi Karthik Budigina in the men’s 50m freestyle S13 Heat 2, Himanshu Nandal in the men’s 50m freestyle S11 Heat 2, and Tejas Nandakumar alongside Gopichand Lingutla in the men’s 100m backstroke S7 Heats 1 and 2, with all swimmers aiming to secure spots in their respective afternoon finals.
Additionally, boccia gets under way as Anjali Devi and Sachin Chamaria represent India against Singapore in Mixed Pairs BC3 Pool A.
Asian Para Games 2026: India Schedule Day 7
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Athlete / Team
|Event / Round
|05:30
|Para Badminton
|Thulasimathi Murugesan / Nitesh Kumar
|Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Semifinal (vs Li Mingpan / Xiao Zuxian - CHN)
|05:32
|Para Athletics
|Suvarna Raj
|Women's Discus Throw F54 Final
|05:35
|Para Badminton
|Manisha Ramdass / Pramod Bhagat
|Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Semifinal (vs Leani Oktila / Hikmat Ramdani - INA)
|05:55
|Para Archery
|Swati Chaudhary
|Women's W1 Gold Medal Match (vs Cen Mengkan - CHN)
|06:03
|Para Athletics
|Ravanni Valasanaini
|Women's 400m T11 Round 1 Heat 2
|06:15
|Para Badminton
|Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan / Krishna Nagar
|Mixed Doubles SH6 Semifinal (vs Rina Marlina / Subhan - INA)
|06:30
|Shooting Para Sport
|Rudransh Khandelwal
|P4 - Open 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification
|06:35
|Para Table Tennis
|Jehan Madan / Shubham Wadhwa
|Men's Doubles Class MD4 Group A (vs T. Chueawong / N. Thinathet - THA)
|06:41
|Para Athletics
|Dilip Gavit & Bhavik Bharwad
|Men's 400m T47 Round 1 Heats 1 & 2
|06:55
|Para Swimming
|Swatik Patil
|Men's 100m Breaststroke SB9 Heat 2
|07:00
|Para Badminton
|Naveen Sivakumar
|Men's Singles SL4 Semifinal (vs Abhijeet Sakhuja - IND)
|07:10
|Para Swimming
|Ravi Karthik Budigina
|Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Heat 2
|07:10
|Para Table Tennis
|Ekta Bhyan / Bhavina Patel
|Women's Doubles Class WD5 Group A (vs S. Saensathan / P. Intanon - THA)
|07:10
|Para Table Tennis
|Savita Ajjanakatti / Prachi Pandey
|Women's Doubles Class WD14 Group B (vs K. Phathumchai / K. Chaiwut - THA)
|07:16
|Para Swimming
|Himanshu Nandal
|Men's 50m Freestyle S11 Heat 2
|07:30
|Para Swimming
|Tejas Nandakumar & Gopichand Lingutla
|Men's 100m Backstroke S7 Heats 1 & 2
|07:33
|Para Athletics
|Tejalben Damor
|Women's 400m T12 Round 1 Heat 1
|07:40
|Boccia
|Anjali Devi / Sachin Chamaria
|Mixed Pairs BC3 Pool A (vs Singapore)
|07:45
|Para Badminton
|Sanjana Kumari
|Women's Singles SL3 Semifinal (vs Shino Kawai - JPN)
|08:10
|Para Archery
|Sheetal Devi / Toman Kumar
|Compound Mixed Team Semifinal (vs Lee Yun-hsien / Yang Jyun-kai - TPE)
|08:45
|Para Table Tennis
|Savita Ajjanakatti / Dattaprasad Chougule
|Mixed Doubles Class XD17 Quarterfinal (vs W. Redulla / L. Manginsay - PHI)
|08:45
|Para Table Tennis
|Bhavina Patel / Shubham Wadhwa
|Mixed Doubles Class XD7 Quarterfinal (vs K. Bessho / M. Uno - JPN)
|09:00
|Para Archery
|Sheetal Devi / Toman Kumar
|Compound Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match (If Qualified)
|09:00
|Shooting Para Sport
|Rudransh Khandelwal
|P4 - Open 50m Pistol SH1 Final (If Qualified)
|09:25
|Para Archery
|Sheetal Devi / Toman Kumar
|Compound Mixed Team Gold Medal Match (If Qualified)
|09:50
|Para Table Tennis
|Jehan Madan / Shubham Wadhwa
|Men's Doubles Class MD4 Group A (vs Kim Hyeonuk / Yeongjin Jang - KOR)
|11:25
|Para Table Tennis
|Bhavina Patel / Shubham Wadhwa
|Mixed Doubles Class XD7 Semifinal (If Qualified)
Overall, India will rely on their proven track-and-field stars while seeking a broader medal haul across archery, badminton, table tennis, swimming, shooting, and boccia to solidify their position in the standings.