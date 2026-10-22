India needs to encourage a job-creating mindset. Entrepreneurship should carry the same aspiration and social recognition associated with established professions. A young person who builds a viable business can generate income, solve a local problem and eventually employ others. This possibility deserves a serious place in family discussions and educational planning, supported by an honest understanding of the commercial risk. As of June 2026, India had over 2.35 lakh recognised start-ups, generating approximately 24 lakh direct jobs, with over half originating in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. These figures strengthen the case to invest in talent outside metropolitan centres. Young people should be able to find mentors, customers, training and business support within their regions, without assuming that relocation is a prerequisite for achievement. Realising that potential requires functioning local networks. Universities can connect prospective founders with small manufacturers, service providers, lenders and experienced entrepreneurs. Government cannot employ the entire working population. It can create conditions in which enterprises grow, investment becomes feasible and employment expands across districts.