But learning something is not the same as proving you can do it. A chatbot cannot tell a client whether an electrician can wire a building safely. If the market is flooded with workers carrying certificates of uncertain quality, it may further depress wages and increase employers’ mistrust in them. This is where policy can matter. Governments need not deliver every course. Rather, they can play the role of making workers’ skills credible to employers. Workers should be able to carry a trusted record of their skills from one firm, job and city to another, and the government can create this infrastructure as opposed to focusing on the number of certificates being issued.