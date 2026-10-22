Preparing Business Leaders for an AI-Driven World

Business education is approaching a defining moment. By 2027, artificial intelligence (AI), evolving employer expectations, new entrepreneurial opportunities and changing workplace dynamics will increasingly shape what companies expect from management graduates. For India’s business schools, the challenge is no longer simply to impart management knowledge. It is to prepare students to apply that knowledge in environments where technology is transforming decisions, business models and the very nature of work.
The traditional MBA, built around disciplines such as finance, marketing, human resources and operations, remains relevant but is complemented by technological fluency, analytical thinking, adaptability and the ability to lead people through uncertainty.
Asking Better Questions
Artificial intelligence is changing the classroom as much as it is transforming the workplace. Generative AI tools can produce financial models, summarise case studies, analyse market trends and support business planning in seconds. Students must learn to frame the right questions, assess the reliability of AI-generated insights, identify flawed assumptions and translate information into sound business decisions.
Business schools must therefore integrate AI into core subjects rather than confine it to standalone technology electives. Finance students could use AI-assisted forecasting while learning to challenge the assumptions behind projections. Marketing students could analyse consumer behaviour using data-driven tools, while operations students explore predictive planning and supply-chain optimisation.
The Skills That Will Define Employability
The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 identifies analytical thinking as a leading core skill for employers, while AI and big data, technological literacy, creative thinking, resilience and agility are gaining importance. These trends offer a useful framework for Indian business schools preparing students for the years ahead.
Analytical and systems thinking: Modern businesses operate through interconnected networks of suppliers, customers, employees, regulators and technology platforms. Future managers must understand how decisions in one function affect the wider organisation. Case-based learning, business simulations and data interpretation exercises can help students develop this perspective.
AI and big data fluency: Every management graduate need not become a programmer. However, graduates should understand how AI tools work, interpret data, automate appropriate workflows and collaborate effectively with technical teams. The ability to convert technological capabilities into measurable business outcomes will become an important differentiator.
Human capabilities and leadership: As routine tasks become increasingly automated, communication, empathy, negotiation, motivation and conflict resolution will remain central to effective management. Leaders must be able to build trust, manage diverse teams and make difficult decisions while balancing commercial objectives with human considerations.
Resilience and agility: Geopolitical tensions, regulatory changes, technological disruption and shifting consumer preferences can quickly alter business priorities. Graduates must be comfortable working with incomplete information, adapting strategies and learning continuously.
Creative and entrepreneurial thinking: Innovation requires more than identifying problems; it demands the ability to develop viable solutions. Business schools should encourage experimentation, calculated risk-taking and the confidence to challenge established assumptions.
By 2027, the most effective business schools will be those that treat learning as a continuous process rather than a qualification completed at graduation. They will combine technological competence with intellectual curiosity, entrepreneurial initiative with financial discipline, and data-driven decisions with ethical responsibility.
India’s economic ambitions require managers capable of navigating global markets while understanding domestic opportunities, from digital enterprises and advanced manufacturing to agriculture, healthcare and services. Preparing such leaders calls for an education model that is rigorous, adaptable and grounded in real-world challenges.
For India’s business schools, the task is clear: educate graduates not simply for the jobs that exist today, but for the opportunities and challenges they will encounter tomorrow.
Learning Beyond the Classroom
Traditional case studies remain valuable, but they must increasingly be complemented by live projects, industry collaborations, internships and venture-building opportunities.
Entrepreneurship offers another powerful learning pathway. With digital platforms and AI tools lowering some of the costs associated with launching a venture, students can test ideas, develop prototypes and explore business models before graduation. Not every student will become a founder, but the experience of validating an idea, understanding customers, managing resources and responding to failure builds skills valued across industries.
For India, this approach has particular relevance. MSMEs, family-owned enterprises, start-ups and businesses expanding beyond metropolitan markets need managers who understand local realities as well as modern management practices. Business schools can contribute by creating partnerships with these enterprises and incorporating challenges from India’s diverse economic landscape into their curricula.
The Bigger Picture
As industries become more technology-intensive, demand for specialised knowledge is likely to grow. Business schools may need to offer focused learning pathways in areas such as business analytics, fintech, digital marketing, supply-chain technology, sustainability and AI-enabled strategy.
Yet specialisation should not come at the expense of a broad managerial foundation. A finance professional must understand customers and organisational behaviour; a technology manager must appreciate commercial strategy; and a marketing leader must be able to interpret financial and operational data.
The objective is to create T-shaped professionals: individuals with deep expertise in a chosen area and sufficient breadth to collaborate across functions. Flexible electives, interdisciplinary projects and industry-linked certifications can help institutions achieve this balance.
Preparing Business for Society
Across business education, societal impact has become much more central to accreditation, curriculum, research and institutional strategy. The difficult part is what comes next.
It is relatively easy to add a sustainability course, an AI elective or a social impact project. The harder task is preparing students to recognise societal consequences when they appear inside ordinary management decisions: investment, pricing, sourcing, product development, technology deployment, hiring or restructuring. “Responsible leadership should therefore not become another specialisation. It should influence how management itself is understood.”
New economy skills are the capabilities that enable people, businesses and economies to adapt, innovate and grow amid technological, industrial and economic transformation.
This includes working with people outside the institution, dealing with constraints, seeing conflicting interests, testing solutions and understanding that decisions have consequences beyond the organisation making them. Perhaps this is where the future purpose of the business school becomes clearest, bringing together knowledge, experience, different perspectives and real problems.
With India’s domestic AI market projected to scale past $17 billion by 2027, local business schools are under pressure to embed public digital infrastructure (such as UPI, ONDC, and DigiLocker frameworks) and practical AI-native curricula into management tracks.
AI is no longer an optional advantage but a strategic necessity. From supply-chain optimisation and fintech innovation to personalised customer experiences, it is redefining business models across industries. As employers increasingly seek graduates with AI and data analytics skills, management education must evolve accordingly.
A survey of faculty members from leading Indian business schools found that only 7 per cent identified themselves as AI experts, while just 51 per cent believed AI positively influenced student learning. These findings highlight the need for stronger curricula, faculty development and institutional leadership.
AI must be integrated across management programmes rather than confined to specialised electives. Students need technical proficiency in AI platforms, Python and business analytics, alongside an understanding of ethical, legal and societal implications. Practical applications across marketing, finance, operations and product innovation should be complemented by critical thinking, decision-making and communication skills. Graduates must be capable of interpreting AI-generated insights, questioning automated recommendations and translating data into effective business strategies.
Learning Beyond the Classroom
Experiential learning should form the foundation of AI-enabled management education. Interactive lectures, industry case studies and hands-on laboratories can help students understand how AI addresses real business challenges. Examples could include improving supply chains for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), strengthening rural logistics, refining microfinance credit assessments and developing AI-driven marketing campaigns.
Collaborations with startups and technology companies can further enrich learning through guest lectures, live projects and hackathons. Capstone assignments should encourage students to apply AI solutions to practical, sector-specific problems.
Methodology
The methodology for evaluating business schools in India is a comprehensive framework designed to assess their performance across five critical criteria: Faculty-Student Ratio (25%), Research Output and Impact (20%), Employability of Graduates (25%), Faculty Quality (20%), and Inclusiveness & Diversity (10%). Each criterion is further broken into sub-parameters to provide a detailed assessment of a business school’s strengths.
The Faculty-Student Ratio evaluates access to faculty, while Research Output examines the quantity and impact of research, including publications and contributions to industry practices. Employability focuses on job placements, internships, industry partnerships, and alums outcomes, making it a critical factor for business schools. Faculty Quality looks at the credentials and industry experience of the teaching staff, which is essential for blending academic rigor with practical insights. Inclusiveness & Diversity assesses the school’s efforts to promote campus equity, diversity, and intercultural understanding.
The scores for each criterion are normalized and weighted to produce a final overall score out of 100. This methodology has been refined through consultations with business school leaders, academic experts, and corporate recruiters, ensuring it reflects current trends and the evolving needs of the business education sector in India. The iterative nature of this process ensures the evaluation remains relevant, transparent, and aligned with industry and academic expectations, helping stakeholders make informed decisions.
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Dr Karthick Sridhar is Vice Chairman of Indian Centre for Academic Rankings & Excellence (ICARE), and one of the architects of India’s first government-approved Academic Audit & Rating Agency