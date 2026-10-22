India’s Management Education Needs AI Reset

India’s management education system has expanded well beyond a handful of elite institutions. It now includes IIMs, universities, autonomous PGDM institutions, private universities and technology-focused colleges.
The challenge is no longer simply to create more seats but to ensure graduates are ready for workplaces being reshaped by artificial intelligence, automation, data and rapid technological change.
The focus must shift from what students study to what they can do. Analytical thinking, problem-solving, communication, leadership, technology literacy, AI skills, entrepreneurship and adaptability will increasingly matter alongside traditional management knowledge.
For decades, management education has been organised around finance, marketing, human resources, operations, economics and strategy. These remain important, but business problems increasingly cut across disciplines. A digital product manager may need to understand technology, customer behaviour, finance and regulation, while a manufacturing manager must navigate automation, supply chains and sustainability.
Management schools therefore need to focus more on capabilities than isolated subjects. Internships, live projects, simulations, industry interaction and multidisciplinary assignments can help students apply what they learn to real-world problems.
AI is accelerating this shift. Generative AI can analyse information, prepare presentations, develop business plans and support research. This raises a basic question: if AI can produce an answer, what should students be assessed on?
Traditional assignments that can easily be generated by AI are becoming less useful. Assessment should focus more on judgement, application and original thinking. Students could be asked to explain how they used AI, verify its output, identify errors or biases, and compare AI-generated recommendations with their own analysis. The goal should not be to keep AI out of classrooms. Students must learn both how to use it and when not to trust it. AI literacy should become part of mainstream management education.
A management graduate should understand generative AI, data analytics, automation, cybersecurity, data privacy and responsible AI. This knowledge should reflect different disciplines. Marketing students need AI-driven customer analysis, finance students automated decision-making and financial analytics, while HR students need to recognise the risks of algorithms in recruitment and performance assessment.
India’s management education must move beyond degrees, integrating AI, practical skills and human judgement to prepare graduates for tomorrow’s workplaces.
Future managers will also need to understand how AI could reshape jobs, organisations and employee skills. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 projects major changes in jobs and skills by 2030, with AI and big data, technological literacy, creative thinking, resilience and leadership expected to grow in importance.
For India, where management graduates are produced at considerable scale, this makes the quality and relevance of management education particularly important.
Also, undergraduate management education has expanded rapidly. Hence, BBA and BMS programmes should not become three-year introductions to subjects that students later repeat in an MBA. They should provide a strong foundation in management, economics, accounting, quantitative reasoning, communication, technology, AI, entrepreneurship and sustainability.
Since, India now has 21 IIMs alongside hundreds of university departments, autonomous management institutions and private universities, this diversity can be an asset because institutions need not follow a single model.
In fact, what they should share is a commitment to quality and measurable learning outcomes. MBA and PGDM programmes need stronger links with industry, government and society. Instead of relying mainly on classroom cases, institutions can work with companies and public agencies on real problems involving supply chains, healthcare, digital transformation, climate risks, MSMEs and public services.
This would make learning more relevant and show employers what graduates can actually do. At the same time, India’s expanding start-up ecosystem offers another opportunity. AICTE’s Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development programme links classroom learning with incubation, mentoring and venture creation.
Business schools can strengthen this ecosystem by working with incubators, investors, alumni entrepreneurs and technology institutions. Students should learn to identify problems, build businesses, understand financing and scale ideas. The focus should extend beyond technology start-ups to social enterprises, healthcare, agritech, manufacturing, rural businesses and climate solutions.
The idea that education ends with a degree is increasingly outdated. AI and digital technologies are changing jobs rapidly, making continuous learning essential.
Executive education should offer flexible, modular programmes in AI, data-driven decision-making, cybersecurity, digital transformation, sustainability and leadership, linked to workplace problems. Business schools can become lifelong learning partners rather than institutions students visit only once.
Management research should focus more on India’s economic and social realities, including MSMEs, family businesses, rural entrepreneurship, digital infrastructure, healthcare, manufacturing and climate transition.
PhD programmes should encourage interdisciplinary research involving management, economics, technology, law and public policy. The goal should be research that is academically rigorous and useful beyond universities.
Management education is often judged by rankings, admission cut-offs, infrastructure and placement packages. Institutions should also report graduate outcomes, career progression, entrepreneurship, employer feedback, internships and industry projects.
This would give students and employers a clearer picture of what management programmes actually deliver.
Stronger faculty development is equally important. Teachers need opportunities to update their knowledge, gain industry exposure, learn new technologies and understand how AI is changing teaching and assessment.
There is an important paradox in the AI era. As technology becomes more capable, human skills may become more valuable.
Managers will still need to negotiate, resolve conflicts, motivate teams, understand customers, make ethical choices and take responsibility when decisions go wrong. Leadership, empathy, creativity, communication and judgement cannot simply be delegated to an algorithm.
India’s management education system has already achieved scale. The next challenge is to convert that scale into quality and capability.
Across BBA, BMS, MBA, executive and doctoral education, five priorities stand out: AI and data literacy, experiential learning, industry engagement, entrepreneurship and research.
These must be supported by faculty development, meaningful internships, transparent graduate outcomes and stronger links between institutions and employers.
India does not need every management school to become an IIM. It needs every institution to be clear about what it is trying to achieve, whom it serves and whether its students are acquiring the capabilities the economy and society require.
The next decade will test whether management education can make this transition. The managers India produces will work across manufacturing, healthcare, public services, technology, entrepreneurship and climate action while navigating an economy transformed by AI.
Preparing them will require more than adding AI to the syllabus. It requires rethinking what management education itself is meant to achieve — moving from scale to quality, and from degrees to capabilities.
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Prof. T. G. Sitharam Chairman, AICTE & Chairman, Human Capital Track: Global AI Impact Summit 2026