Shakti Opened The Door For Fusion Music In India: Grammy Winner V Selvaganesh

Percussionist V Selvaganesh says fusion band Shakti, which last month won the Grammy for its latest album, has inspired many young musicians since its formation in the 1970s.

The 57-year-old musician credits founding members of Shakti -- guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionists Zakir Hussain and TH ‘Vikku’ Vinayakram, and violinist L Shankar -- for starting India's first fusion band.