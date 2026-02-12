English Premier League: Who Won Yesterday's Crystal Palace Vs Burnley Match?

Jorgen Strand Larsen scored twice on his home Premier League debut for Crystal Palace
Burnley struck three times before half-time through Hannibal Mejbri, Jaidon Anthony and a Jefferson Lerma own goal
Burnley sealed their first league win in 17 matches in Oliver Glasner’s 100th game in charge for Palace
Burnley produced a scarcely believable fightback to defeat Crystal Palace 3-2 in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.
Jorgen Strand Larsen scored his first Palace goals to have the Eagles cruising at two goals ahead after 33 minutes, but Hannibal Mejbri, Jaidon Anthony, and a Jefferson Lerma own goal in a breathless seven-minute spell at the end of the first half earned the Clarets a first league win in 17.
Norway striker Strand Larsen emphatically fired Palace ahead from Adam Wharton's clever dink, and doubled the lead when stooping low to meet Lerma's pin-point cross.
Hannibal bent home in the 40th minute from Marcus Edwards' cut-back, though, and Anthony drilled home the equaliser, before Lerma inadvertently diverted the ball over his own line after Bashir Humphreys' header was saved in a frantic end to the first half.
Palace came roaring out of the blocks after the break and Daichi Kamada woefully nodded wide from an excellent Daniel Munoz cross.
Martin Dubravka then pulled off an outstanding save to deny Ismaila Sarr in the last of five additional minutes to protect a memorable three points for Scott Parker's side, who are now nine points from safety.
Data Debrief: Burnley ruin Glasner's Palace centenary
It was a comeback to be proud of for Burnley, who are only the second team to go two goals down in the first half of a Premier League away game but still go in ahead at the break, after Tottenham at Newcastle in 1995.
Indeed, they are only the fifth team overall to trail by two or more goals in a Premier League first half but still go in at the break ahead, after Chelsea against Spurs in February 1994, Tottenham versus Newcastle in May 1995, Bradford against Derby in 2000 and Hull City versus West Ham in November 2009.
Glasner was celebrating his 100th game in charge of Palace in all competitions, and he will not believe what he witnessed. The Eagles are now without a win in their last eight home Premier League matches (D3 L5), last enduring a longer run at Selhurst Park in the top-flight between August 1997 and April 1998 (15 games).
Coincidentally, Strand Larsen's only other Premier League goal this season came for Wolves against the Clarets. He is consequently the first player to score against Burnley with two different teams in a single Premier League season.
He is only the third player to score a brace on his home Premier League debut for Crystal Palace, after Chris Armstrong in September 1992 and Odsonne Édouard in September 2021.