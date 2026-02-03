Premier League 2025-26: Jorgen Strand Larsen Completes Big-money Crystal Palace Deadline Day Move

Palace capture Norwegian forward from Wolves on Deadline Day
Wantaway striker Jean-Philippe Mateta's deal fell through to Milan
Eagles are struggling in the Premier League, lying in 15th place
Crystal Palace have completed the signing of striker Jorgen Strand Larsen from struggling Wolves.
Palace have been in the market for a forward this winter, and the Eagles finally got their man on deadline day.
It has taken a reported £43m plus £5m in add-ons to sign Strand Larsen, who has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Palace.
The Norway international, who scored 14 Premier League goals for Wolves last season but has netted only once this term, was set to replace wantaway striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.
It seemed as though Mateta would be heading to AC Milan, but his move fell through on Monday due to a failed medical.
Palace still went ahead with pushing the deal for Strand Larsen over the line, and Oliver Glasner will hope the 25-year-old provides the firepower required to steer his team up the table.
The Eagles sit 15th, though they are nine points clear of the bottom three following Sunday's draw with Nottingham Forest.
Palace are also aiming to push through a late deal for Everton winger Dwight McNeil.
Strand Larsen could make his Palace debut next weekend when they take on rivals Brighton, who have confirmed the return of midfielder Matt O'Riley from his loan spell at Marseille.