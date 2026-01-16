Wolves Vs Newcastle Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Newcastle United in English Premier League at Molineux
Jorgen Strand Larsen heads into the Newcastle clash buoyed by an FA Cup hat-trick
Newcastle suffered an FA Cup extra time and an EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City
Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen believes their FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town will provide a “good confidence boost” ahead of their Premier League fixture with Newcastle United.
Strand Larsen scored a hat-trick as Wolves thrashed Shrewsbury 6-1 in their third-round tie, a victory which also extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to four games.
They played out 1-1 draws against Manchester United and Everton either side of a 3-0 win over West Ham, which was their first league win of the season, though they remain 14 points adrift of safety.
Strand Larsen, who has scored just once in the league this term, revealed Wolves are staying as optimistic as possible as they look to pull off an unlikely escape.
“I’m obviously really pleased. Scoring goals is my job and I haven’t really been able to do it that much this season, so it’s good to see that you can still do it,” said Strand Larsen after their FA Cup win.
“It was a good confidence boost for us. I’m pleased that we continue our non-losing streak and we are on a good way to get back to where we were last season.
“We always have to keep on going and I think the lads did really well, and I’m pleased with the team.
"It’s been a struggle of a season, but we’re trying to be positive now in 2026 and take as many points and win as many games as we can.”
Although Newcastle also prevailed in their FA Cup third-round tie, beating Bournemouth on penalties, they then suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday.
Magpies boss Eddie Howe believes their extended game against Bournemouth did not help them against City, but he is still backing his players to turn the tie around.
“Yeah, I think the extra time in the FA Cup was far from ideal for us, it was the worst preparation for the next game. And I think there was an element of fatigue in our performance,” said Howe.
“But that’s where I have to compliment the lads because they kept going against probably the worst opponents to expose that fatigue.
“I can’t fault the players, I can’t fault the effort, and we’re still in the tie: I think anything’s possible still.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Wolves – Mateus Mane
18-year-old Mane has scored in each of his last two Premier League games for Wolves.
Only four players aged 18 and under have scored in three in a row in the competition – Michael Owen (twice, 1997 and 1998), Danny Cadamarteri (1997), Francis Jeffers (1999) and Mason Greenwood (2020).
Newcastle United – Bruno Guimaraes
Newcastle’s Guimaraes has made more defensive line-breaking passes than any other player in the Premier League this season (34).
The midfielder has either scored or assisted in each of his last three games, finding the back of the net three times and providing one assist across those matches.
MATCH PREDICTION – NEWCASTLE UNITED WIN
Newcastle have won six of their last eight Premier League games against Wolves (D2), including each of the last four in a row. It is as many victories as they had managed in their previous 28 league games against them (W6 D12 L10).
Howe’s side have also won their last three Premier League games, their longest winning run since a run of five in March and April last season. The Magpies are looking to win their first three league games in a calendar year for the first time since 1996.
70% of Newcastle’s goals conceded in the Premier League this season have come in the second half of games (19/27), the highest share in the division, but that may not be a concern against Wolves.
Wolves have scored the fewest goals after half-time, both overall (five) and as an overall percentage (33%), this season.
Both teams have scored in all 10 Premier League meetings between Wolves and Newcastle at Molineux, the most-played exact fixture to never see a team keep a clean sheet in the competition.
Wolves are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games (W1 D2), earning more points from these matches (five) than they had from their previous 22 combined (3 – W0 D3 L19), but they are still major outsiders for this one.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Wolves – 21.1%
Draw – 21.6%
Newcastle United – 57.3%