Newcastle United 0-2 Man City, EFL Cup: Semenyo Stars As Visitors Take Semi-final Advantage

Semenyo continued to impress for his new club as City stormed to victory over Newcastle
Rayan Cherki added a late goal to settle the contest
City in driving seat going into the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final
Antoine Semenyo made it two goals in two games to start his Manchester City career, helping his new team take a 2-0 advantage over Newcastle United in their EFL Cup semi-final first leg.
The Ghanaian, who also scored on his debut in the FA Cup against Exeter City, also had a second chalked off, but Rayan Cherki struck late to give the holders a mountain to climb.
It was a first half of very few chances, though Yoane Wissa arguably should have given Newcastle a fifth-minute lead, but he blazed over while one-on-one with James Trafford.
Just five minutes into the second half, Wissa tested Trafford again, with his looping header tipped onto the bar before Bruno Guimaraes curled a low strike against the left post.
And just three minutes later, City were in front as Semenyo raced through a crowded box to fire in from close range after meeting Jeremy Doku's deflected cross.
Semenyo was then denied a second 10 minutes later, having flicked a lovely backheel past Nick Pope from Tijjani Reijnders' corner, but Erling Haaland was deemed to be interfering with Malick Thiaw from an offside position, and it was ruled out following a VAR review.
Sven Botman had a header cleared off the line, Sandro Tonali flashed a shot wide, and Nick Woltemade missed a diving header as Newcastle pushed for an equaliser.
But instead, they go into the second leg at Etihad Stadium on February 4 with a two-goal deficit to overturn after Cherki slotted in a second after a lovely one-two with the returning Rayan Ait-Nouri.
Data Debrief: Semenyo takes no settling-in time
Semenyo announced himself in City's team at the weekend, but he once again played a key role for Pep Guardiola's side.
Indeed, he is the first player to score in both of his first two appearances for City in all competitions since Emmanuel Adebayor in August 2009.
And only Haaland (26) and Igor Thiago (17) have scored more goals among Premier League players in all competitions this season since the Club World Cup than Semenyo (12).
Newcastle more than matched their opponents, having 10 shots to the visitors' 11, with the Citizens having four on target to their three. The Magpies also hit the woodwork twice and accumulated just 0.64 expected goals (xG), though, with City generating 2.01.