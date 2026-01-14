Newcastle United Vs Manchester City Live Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final First Leg: Erling Haaland Holds Key For Cityzens

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Live Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 SF: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the first leg of the semi-final clash between Citizens and the Magpies at the St James' Park stadium, Newcastle on January 13

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Live Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 SF
Manchester City vs Newcastle United will lock horns in the semi-final of the EFL Cup 2025-26 at the St James' Park stadium, Newcastle on January 13, 2026. Photo: X/Manchester City
Newcastle United vs Manchester City Live Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 SF: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first leg of the semi-final between New Castle United and Manchester City at the St James' Park stadium, Newcastle on January 13. Both the teams are coming off from wins in the third round of the FA Cup and are riding high on confidence. While Pep Guardiola's Citizens stomped over Exter by 10-1, while Magpies edged out Bournemouth on penalties. In their last clash, Harvey Barnes led Newcastle United to a 2-1 win over ManCity by striking twice in six minutes in November last year. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the here.
LIVE UPDATES

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Live Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 SF: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 1:30am IST. The Newcastle United vs Manchester City, EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-final first leg will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Live Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 SF: Head-to-Head Record

Matches: 44

Manchester City: 28

Newcastle United: 8

Draw: 8

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Live Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 SF: Hi There!

Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the leg 1 of the semi-final of the EFL Cup 2025-26 at the St James' Park stadium, Newcastle on January 13. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

