Newcastle United Vs Manchester City Live Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final First Leg: Erling Haaland Holds Key For Cityzens

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Live Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 SF: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 1:30am IST. The Newcastle United vs Manchester City, EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-final first leg will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Matches: 44
Manchester City: 28
Newcastle United: 8
Draw: 8
Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the leg 1 of the semi-final of the EFL Cup 2025-26 at the St James' Park stadium, Newcastle on January 13. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.