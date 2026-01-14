Newcastle United Vs Manchester City Live Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final First Leg: Erling Haaland Holds Key For Cityzens

Manchester City vs Newcastle United will lock horns in the semi-final of the EFL Cup 2025-26 at the St James' Park stadium, Newcastle on January 13, 2026. Photo: X/Manchester City

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Live Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 SF: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first leg of the semi-final between New Castle United and Manchester City at the St James' Park stadium, Newcastle on January 13. Both the teams are coming off from wins in the third round of the FA Cup and are riding high on confidence. While Pep Guardiola's Citizens stomped over Exter by 10-1, while Magpies edged out Bournemouth on penalties. In their last clash, Harvey Barnes led Newcastle United to a 2-1 win over ManCity by striking twice in six minutes in November last year. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the here.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Jan 2026, 12:43:10 am IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City Live Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 SF: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 1:30am IST. The Newcastle United vs Manchester City, EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-final first leg will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

14 Jan 2026, 12:22:25 am IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City Live Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 SF: Head-to-Head Record Matches: 44 Manchester City: 28 Newcastle United: 8 Draw: 8