Newcastle United Vs Man City Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025/26 SF: When, Where To Watch 1st Leg On TV & Online?

Magpies welcome Man City in the EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-final 1st leg
Man City have signed Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth
Newcastle are the current holders of the EFL Cup
Newcastle United will look to defend their EFL Cup crown when they lock horns with Manchester City in their first-leg semifinal at St. James' Park on Wednesday, January 14 (IST). The Magpies are quite strong at home and this will be an interesting watch.
The Magpies have had an up and down season so far with injuries taking up its toll. Eddie Howe's side lost in the penalties to AFC Bournemouth in their FA Cup 3rd round fixture.
As for City, the signing of Antoine Semenyo will boost their attacking options. Their 10-1 win over Exeter should worry Howe and Newcastle ahead of their visit. Pep Guardiola's worry will be the defence, given the injuries to key players like Josko Gvardiol and John Stones.
Newcastle United vs Man City, EFL Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg: Head-To-Head
Total matches: 195
Newcastle won: 74
Man City won: 79
Draws: 42
Newcastle United vs Man City, EFL Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg: Live Streaming
When and where will the Newcastle United vs Man City, EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-final match be played?
The Newcastle United vs Man City, EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-final 1st leg will be played on Wednesday, January 14 (IST) from.01:30 a.m. onwards.
Newcastle United vs Man City, EFL Cup 2025-26 Semi-final 1st Leg: Where To Watch The Match Live?
Newcastle United vs Man City, EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-final 1st leg will be streamed on the FanCode app and website.