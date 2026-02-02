Manchester City Vs Newcastle United Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025/26 SF: When, Where To Watch 2nd Leg?

Check the live streaming details, head-to-head stats and venue details for the upcoming Man City Vs Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-final second leg

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Newcastle United vs Manchester City EFL Cup 2025-26 SF
Manchester City leads the 1st leg of the semi-final of the EFL Cup 2025-26 at the St James' Park stadium, Newcastle on January 13. Photo: X/Manchester City
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Man City welcome Newcastle United in the EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-final 2nd leg

  • City won the first-leg away at the St. James' Park by 2-0

  • The Magpies are the current holders of the competition

Under pressure Premier League giants Manchester City, who are dealing with extreme inconsistency this season, will be hoping for their best self to turn up against Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in the 2nd leg of the EFL Carabao Cup 2025-26 semi-final.

Manchester City won the first leg comfortably by 2-0 away at the St. James' Park, thanks to goals from summer 2025 signing Rayan Cherki and brand new winter signing Antoine Semenyo. Since then, however, City are struggling to put up consistent performances.

Despite acquiring the services of English centre-back Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace last month, the Cityzens have been poor defensively.

Yesterday (1st February), Spurs denied them all three points following a 2-2 draw in the Premier League. City blew away their first-half 2-0 lead due to never seen before defensive lapses.

In fact, since beating Newcastle 2-0 on January 14 in the 1st leg, City suffered back-to-back embarrassing defeats against Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt in their 7th UEFA Champions League group match.

They returned to winning ways against Wolves and Galatasaray with 2-0 results, but yesterday's draw in North London has definitely hurt them and Newcastle United would have surely taken notes.

Related Content
Related Content

Manchester City Vs Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Head-To-Head

Total matches: 196

Manchester City wins: 80

Newcastle wins: 74

Draws: 42

Manchester City Vs Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Live Streaming

The 2nd leg of this EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-final between Manchester City and Newcastle United on Thursday, February 5 will be live streamed on the Fancode app/website from 01:30AM (IST) onwards.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Set To Represent USA In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Sri Lanka Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details

  3. Narayan Jagadeesan Smashes 49-Ball Hundred For India A Against USA In T20 World Cup Warm-Up Clash

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: From BCCI To Politicians - Pakistan's Boycott Row Garners Strong Reactions Within India

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: No India Vs Pakistan Encounter Could Lead To Losses Of 250 Million US Dollars - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

  2. Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

  3. Violent Clash In Kolkata’s Golpark Leaves 2 Injured, 10 Arrested

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Renews Demand For Scheduled Tribe Status For Kunduvadiyan Community

  5. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Bangladesh Court Sentences Sheikh Hasina To 10 Years Jail

  2. Oscar-nominated Mehdi Mahmoudian Arrested In Iran After Condemning Regime, Jafar Panahi Responds

  3. War And Peace In Iran: Will West Asia Witness A Regional Conflict?

  4. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  5. Elon Musk Denies Links To Jeffrey Epstein After Files Show Email Exchanges

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes