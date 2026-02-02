Manchester City Vs Newcastle United Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025/26 SF: When, Where To Watch 2nd Leg?

Man City welcome Newcastle United in the EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-final 2nd leg
City won the first-leg away at the St. James' Park by 2-0
The Magpies are the current holders of the competition
Under pressure Premier League giants Manchester City, who are dealing with extreme inconsistency this season, will be hoping for their best self to turn up against Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in the 2nd leg of the EFL Carabao Cup 2025-26 semi-final.
Manchester City won the first leg comfortably by 2-0 away at the St. James' Park, thanks to goals from summer 2025 signing Rayan Cherki and brand new winter signing Antoine Semenyo. Since then, however, City are struggling to put up consistent performances.
Despite acquiring the services of English centre-back Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace last month, the Cityzens have been poor defensively.
Yesterday (1st February), Spurs denied them all three points following a 2-2 draw in the Premier League. City blew away their first-half 2-0 lead due to never seen before defensive lapses.
In fact, since beating Newcastle 2-0 on January 14 in the 1st leg, City suffered back-to-back embarrassing defeats against Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt in their 7th UEFA Champions League group match.
They returned to winning ways against Wolves and Galatasaray with 2-0 results, but yesterday's draw in North London has definitely hurt them and Newcastle United would have surely taken notes.
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Head-To-Head
Total matches: 196
Manchester City wins: 80
Newcastle wins: 74
Draws: 42
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Live Streaming
The 2nd leg of this EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-final between Manchester City and Newcastle United on Thursday, February 5 will be live streamed on the Fancode app/website from 01:30AM (IST) onwards.