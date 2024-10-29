Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel won the toss and opted to field first against Scotland in their ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match on Tuesday, October 29, at the Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston. (More Cricket News)
Nepal Vs Scotland Playing XIs
Teams:
Nepal (Playing XI): Anil Sah, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Bhurtel, 's (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane
Scotland (Playing XI): Andrew Umeed, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Jack Jarvis, Bradley Currie
Full Squads:
Nepal Squad: Anil Sah, Aarif Sheikh(w), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pawan Sarraf, Bhim Sharki, Surya Tamang, Kushal Malla, Dev Khanal, Arjun Saud
Scotland Squad: Charlie Tear, Andrew Umeed, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Michael English, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Scott Currie, Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Cassell
Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming:
Fans can watch the Nepal Vs Scotland and all ICC Cricket World Cup League Two matches live and free on ICC.tv (in selected regions).
As they enter the encounter, Nepal are eager to bounce back after their previous 3-wicket loss to the hosts, the United States, in Dallas. Meanwhile, Scotland come in with confidence, having secured a 10-wicket victory over the USA in match 37.