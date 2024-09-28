Nepal Vs Canada Toss Update, T20I Tri-Series: NEP Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel won the toss and decided to field first against Canada in King City, Ontario on Saturday (September 28, 2024) in the first game of a fresh tri-nation series also involving Oman.
Playing XIs
Nepal: Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rijan Dhakal.
Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton(c), Shreyas Movva(w), Parveen Kumar, Kaleem Sana, Saad Bin Zafar, Akhil Kumar, Ansh Patel.
This is Nepal's first T20 international since their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in June, where they bowed out after a spirited display. Canada, on the other hand, lost to the United States in their previous T20I encounter.