Canada national cricket team is hostong the tri-nation T20I series featuring thrilling clashes between Nepal and Oman, kicking off today, September 28, Saturday at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground (A), King City, Ontario. (More Cricket News)
These teams have clashed recently in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 in which Nepal could not taste a single victory while Canada finished on top winning four consecutive matches.
Each of the teams will play the against each other twice in a double round-robin format. The team with the best record after the six matches will claim the 2024 Canada T20I Tri-Nation Series title.
In the ICC Men's T20I rankings, Nepal currently sit at 17th place, Canada at 19th, and Oman in 22nd place.
2024 Canada T20I Tri-Nation Series Squads
Nepal
Rohit Paudel (captain), Anil Sah, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Aasif Sheikh (wicket-keeper), Aarif Sheikh, Rijan Dhakal, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami
Canada
Nicholas Kirton (captain), Aaron Johnson, Akhil Kumar, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, Gurbaj Singh, Harsh Thaker, Kaleem Sana Ur Rehman, Kanwar Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Parveen Kumar, Saad bin Zafar, Shreyas Mova (wicketkeeper)
Oman
Aqib Ilyas (c), Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Muzahir Raza, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Jay Odedra, Pratik Athavale, Shakeel Ahmed, Bukkapatnam Siddharth, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Samay Shrivastava
2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series matches
Thursday, September 28, Match 1:
Canada vs Nepal, Maple Leaf North-West Ground (A), King City, Ontario, 12:00 PM
Friday, September 29, Match 2:
Oman vs Nepal, Maple Leaf North-West Ground (A), King City, Ontario, 12:00 PM
Saturday, September 30, Match 3:
Canada vs Oman, Maple Leaf North-West Ground (A), King City, Ontario, 12:00 PM
Sunday, October 1, Match 4:
Nepal vs Canada, Maple Leaf North-West Ground (A), King City, Ontario, 12:00 PM
Monday, October 2, Match 5:
Oman vs Nepal, Maple Leaf North-West Ground(A), King City, Ontario, 12:00 PM
Tuesday, October 3, Match 6:
Canada vs Oman, Maple Leaf North-West Ground(A), King City, Ontario, 12:00 PM
Where to watch 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series matches?
The live streamings 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series match is not available at the moment. There will be no live television broadcast for this series.