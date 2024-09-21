Nepal Vs Canada, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs CAN

The Nepal national cricket team will take on Canada in match 32 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 in Ontario, Canada on Sunday, September 22. The match starts off at 8:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)
Rohit Paudel-led side will look to bounce back after their one-wicket defeat to Oman at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Nepal currently sit seventh in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 standings with two points on the board.
They just one won once and have registered five losses so far in the campaign.
Canada, on the other hand, are upbeat after their 59-run victory over Oman in the previous match of ICC CWC League 2 fixture at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground on Friday.
Canada are placed second in the ICC CWC League 2 standings with six wins and four defeats. They have 12 points from 10 matches played.
Nepal vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 squads
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Aasif Sheikh (wicket-keeper), Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Sah, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Rijan Dhakal, Arjun Saud, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dev Khanal (Travelling reserve)
Canada: Nicholas Kirton (captain), Aaditya Varadharajan, Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Ranvinderpal Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Saad bin Zafar, Shreyas Mova (wicketkeeper), Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Rishiv Joshi
Nepal Vs Canada: Live Streaming Info
When to watch Nepal Vs Canada, Match 32 of the ICC Cricket World League 2?
Nepal vs Canada, Match 32 of the ICC Cricket World League 2 will be played on Sunday, September 22, at Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in Canada at 8:30pm IST.
Where to watch Nepal vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 live in India?
The Nepal vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.